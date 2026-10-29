Exclusive | Bhumi Pednekkar set to reunite with Akshay Kumar in Priyadarshan's next film

The cat's out of the bag! Days after filmmaker Priyadarshan's reunion with actor Akshay Kumar for another film was announced, we have exclusively learnt that actor Bhumi Satish Pednekkar has been signed as its leading lady. The film will mark Akshay and Bhumi's reunion four years after their 2022 film Raksha Bandhan. Priyadarshan confirmed the casting when contacted by HT City.

Bhumi Pednekkar, Akshay Kumar

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Bhumi, who earned praise for her performance in Daldal earlier this year, was recently on a spiritual tour. The actor began her teerth yatra a few days back with a visit to Shirdi in Maharashtra, Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh followed by Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh. No stranger to celebrating special occasions with a temple visit, Bhumi had also sought blessings at her Kul Devi temple in Goa on her birthday in July this year.

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