Exclusive | From Akshay Kumar to Manish Malhotra: Here's a calendar of Bollywood Diwali parties this year; paps reveal why many are careful this time
Bollywood’s Diwali party season is underway, with several star-studded events planned for late October and November.
Bollywood's Diwali party season is officially underway! Actor Ayushmann Khurrana and wife Tahira Kashyap kicked off the celebrations with a bash at their Mumbai home on Friday, attended by filmmaker Karan Johar, actors Sara Ali Khan and Twinkle Khanna, and producer Bhushan Kumar, among others.
However, amid heightened security concerns following the recent firing incident targeting actor Tiger Shroff, "paparazzi were not invited to cover the party", confirms Pallav Paliwal, who tells us, "In fact, even for a recent big awards event, all of us were asked to get our Aadhaar card for entry. This is a good move, and one that is expected to be followed at all the Diwali parties too. We have only been told about Manish Malhotra's Diwali party till now."
Check out what we found out:
October 30: Producer Anand Pandit's bash, with Kriti Sanon and Sidharth Malhotra among expected guests. Kriti is also expected to throw a bash, but the dates are not confirmed yet.
November 2: Producer Ramesh Taurani's party. Salman Khan, usually a regular, may miss it.
November 3: Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna's celebration
November 5: Designer Manish Malhotra's star-studded bash, expected to draw a large turnout.
November 7: Producer Ektaa R Kapoor's party. Actor Yuvika Chaudhary is also expected to host a do; the date is not confirmed.
NO PARTY THIS YEAR!
Actor Dia Mirza Rekhi, who hosted an intimate gathering last year, won't be throwing a party this time. Filmmaker Nikkhil Advani, who hosted a Diwali bash in 2025, also confirms that he won't be hosting one this year.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRishabh Suri
Rishabh Suri is an Assistant Editor, film critic, and professional overthinker of plot points. He writes for HT City, keeping pace with an industry where news cycles expire long before the popcorn gets cold. He completed his graduation in English Honours from Kirori Mal College, followed by a Master’s degree in English Literature-effectively training his brain to over-analyse classic texts before applying those exact same skills to 3-hour Bollywood blockbusters. He got into the profession when he had barely graduated from college and has been at HT ever since. At HT, Rishabh reviews films with a simple rule: skip the dense academic jargon and get straight to the point. Beyond reviews, as Assistant Editor, he helps navigate the broader circus of showbiz, tracking everything from OTT shifts to sudden box office panics. In a beat driven by loud PR machinery and carefully scripted answers, Rishabh prefers cutting through the noise to focus on how stories get made and why trends shift. When he isn’t writing against a deadline, he is usually sitting in a dark theater, compulsively memorising dialogues. For Rishabh, analysing movies isn't just a day job- it’s a habit he couldn't turn off even if he tried.Read More