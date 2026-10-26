Exclusive | From Akshay Kumar to Manish Malhotra: Here's a calendar of Bollywood Diwali parties this year; paps reveal why many are careful this time

Bollywood's Diwali party season is officially underway! Actor Ayushmann Khurrana and wife Tahira Kashyap kicked off the celebrations with a bash at their Mumbai home on Friday, attended by filmmaker Karan Johar, actors Sara Ali Khan and Twinkle Khanna, and producer Bhushan Kumar, among others.

However, amid heightened security concerns following the recent firing incident targeting actor Tiger Shroff, "paparazzi were not invited to cover the party", confirms Pallav Paliwal, who tells us, "In fact, even for a recent big awards event, all of us were asked to get our Aadhaar card for entry. This is a good move, and one that is expected to be followed at all the Diwali parties too. We have only been told about Manish Malhotra's Diwali party till now."

Check out what we found out:

October 30: Producer Anand Pandit's bash, with Kriti Sanon and Sidharth Malhotra among expected guests. Kriti is also expected to throw a bash, but the dates are not confirmed yet.

November 2: Producer Ramesh Taurani's party. Salman Khan, usually a regular, may miss it.