Ayushmann Khurrana grooves with Rajkummar Rao at Diwali bash; Karan Johar, Bhumi Pednekar join celebrations

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap recently hosted a grand Diwali party for their friends and family members. Several celebrities from the Hindi film industry attended the bash at the actor’s Mumbai residence, including Karan Johar, Sara Ali Khan, Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkummar Rao. Bhumi Pednekar and Karan Johar attended Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap's Diwali bash.

Ayushmann-Tahira’s star-studded Diwali party Tahira shared a glimpse of the celebrations on her Instagram account. The video shows Ayushmann dancing with his Bareilly Ki Barfi co-star Rajkummar Rao. The clip also features the couple posing with Karan Johar, Twinkle Khanna, Shilpa Shetty and celebrity designer Manish Malhotra. Bhumi Pednekar was also seen shaking a leg with Tahira.

Meanwhile, Bhushan Kumar, Guneet Monga, Apoorva Mehta, Amar Kaushik, Sara Ali Khan, Akash Kaushik and Arjun Kapoor were among those present at the party. Ayushmann’s brother, Aparshakti Khurrana, and his wife, Aakriti, were also seen dancing their hearts out.

Sharing the video, Tahira wrote, “Let there be love and light Diwali celebrations for @ayushmannk and me have always been with our family and friends! Mumbai has become home, and so our friends are our extended family here! We slept at 5 am and danced till our feet hurt...the best feeling."