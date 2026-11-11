Exclusive | Chunky Panday reacts to the most expensive donkey being named after him at Chitrakoot fair

A donkey named Chunky has given actor Chunky Panday, 64, a reason to laugh after fetching ₹72,000 at the annual donkey fair in Chitrakoot, Madhya Pradesh. Traders also named donkeys after Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Mithun Chakraborty to attract buyers, but Chunky reportedly fetched the highest price, leaving the actor amused.

The most expensive donkey at the Chitrakoot fair has been named after actor Chunky Panday.

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"This is such an honor that people did this. My friends have been sending the news clipping to me, and any news is good news!" he laughs as he speaks to HT City. Taking the unusual tribute in his stride, the actor adds, "I have been seeing this happen for 30 years now. In fact, it is done in barber shops as well, where stars and their hairstyles are advertised. There's even a burger named Chunky Paneer Panday at a burger joint."

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Chunky has been in the movie business for over four decades now, having begun his acting career in 1987 with the Hindi film Aag Hi Aag. He was last seen in the film Baby Do Die Do this year.

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