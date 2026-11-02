Exclusive| Dia Mirza on cracker free Diwali video being taken down by BMC: Video was recorded in the interest of public awareness

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has deleted a video featuring actor Dia Mirza from its pollution-free Diwali campaign after Mumbai BJP chief Ameet Satam objected to her video.The BMC had appealed to citizens to avoid bursting firecrackers and celebrate an environment-friendly Diwali following a Bombay High Court directive amid rising air pollution in the city. As part of the campaign, the civic body roped in several celebrities, including Dia Mirza, Madhuri Dixit and cricketer Ajinkya Rahane, to record video messages urging people to celebrate a pollution-free festival.In a post on X, Ameet Satam wrote, “We don’t need lessons on how to celebrate Diwali from Dia Mirza Our traditions are deeply rooted in our culture.” Speaking to us Dia says, “Diwali celebrates the triumph of light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance, and hope over despair. The video was recorded in the interest of public awareness, with the intention of encouraging a healthier and more mindful celebration. Air pollution is a matter of public health, and every effort towards reducing it is a step towards a better environment for all.” Last week after The Bombay High Court urged celebrities to support Maharashtra’s anti-firecracker campaign without payment, Dia had told us, “I have never charged any money for any public service campaigns. No idea who has been paid hefty amounts. The point is, celebrities are willing to work with civil society and governments if there is a priority to solve the very solve-able issue of pollution. Every time we speak up against cracker use we get attacked. I have been focusing on drawing attention on air quality for over a decade.”

Dia Mirza

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