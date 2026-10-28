Exclusive| Dia Mirza: I have never charged any money for any public service campaigns. No idea who has been paid hefty amounts

Expressing displeasure after hearing that no Bollywood actor has come forward to help the Maharashtra Government in its proposed campaign against bursting of firecrackers, the Bombay High Court on Monday said its time for celebs to give it back to the society and made it clear to the state not to ‘waste’ public money to rope in any celebrity for the said campaign. Dia Mirza

No idea who has been paid hefty amounts, says Dia Mirza

Addressing the issue actor Dia Mirza told us, “I have never charged any money for any public service campaigns. No idea who has been paid hefty amounts. The point is, celebrities are willing to work with civil society and governments if there is a priority to solve the very solve-able issue of pollution. Every time we speak up against cracker use we get attacked . I have been focusing on drawing attention on air quality for over a decade. It is a sustained effort to draw attention to the pollution and solutions.If you check my Instagram status you will see a daily update on AQI. UNEP (United Nations Environment Programme) has made strategic efforts to mobilise and support efforts to combat air pollution. Something i have been a part of. The problem is government agencies don’t coordinate and work together."