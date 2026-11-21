K-pop boy band ENHYPEN has an uncanny ability to draw their listeners into a sprawling gothic fantasy—turning every album into a new chapter of shadowy narratives of vampire lore, cinematic visuals, hypnotic pop, and razor-sharp choreography. The sextet’s elaborate world-building holds centre stage in their 2026 THE SIN series, a three-part arc following star-crossed lovers on the run. Following the success of THE SIN: VANISH and THE SIN: BLISS, the band closes the chapter with their spin-off single THE SIN: PARALLEL WORLD, an emotional finale to the saga. Marking six years since their 2020 debut, ENHYPEN sat down for an exclusive interview with HT City to speak about the single, their artistic evolution and their upcoming visit to India in March 2027 for Weverse Con Festival India.

Exclusive | ENHYPEN on THE SIN finale, six years of music and a taste of India more less

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1. THE SIN series has moved from ‘VANISH’ to ‘BLISS’, and now the ‘PARALLEL WORLD’ spin-off. How much of your own personality did you weave into these characters?

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JAKE: Personally, rather than drawing directly from my own personality, I focused more on fully immersing myself in each chapter’s concept and expressing the narrative as it is.

2. Your star-crossed lovers risk everything to stay together. Does that spirit of defiance carry into how you approach creative risks as artists?

JUNGWON: I think I approached the storyline and our musical challenges as somewhat separate. When it comes to music, I try to stay true to the basics—bringing great music and stages to our fans.

3. Like the vampires in your lore, artists inhabit a private space the public rarely sees. When the world gets too noisy, how do you protect your inner peace?

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{{^usCountry}} SUNGHOON: Whether as an artist in front of the public or as an individual, I always try to stay true to myself in my thoughts and choices. Staying honest with myself is what matters most, which is why even when regrets or difficult moments come, I can overcome them and move forward. NI-KI: Music and dance mean everything to me, and I honestly can’t imagine my life without them. They are such a huge part of who I am and the very reason I’m able to do what I do today, so I just hope to continue performing for a long, long time. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} SUNGHOON: Whether as an artist in front of the public or as an individual, I always try to stay true to myself in my thoughts and choices. Staying honest with myself is what matters most, which is why even when regrets or difficult moments come, I can overcome them and move forward. NI-KI: Music and dance mean everything to me, and I honestly can’t imagine my life without them. They are such a huge part of who I am and the very reason I’m able to do what I do today, so I just hope to continue performing for a long, long time. {{/usCountry}}

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4. Over six years, you have built an extraordinary career at a terrifyingly fast pace while staying deeply in sync. How do you balance each member’s individual perspective to build group synergy?

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JAY: Fundamentally, we place a lot of weight on discussing things together and making sure everyone is on board when finding solutions or making decisions. Because we’ve always tried to communicate and work through anything on the very day it comes up, every decision ends up coming together smoothly and naturally.

SUNOO: Since we have six years of understanding behind us, we now tend to talk through and decide everything together whenever something comes up. I feel our teamwork has grown even stronger as we balance our different perspectives. And I hope we can hold on to the driving force that allows us to keep moving forward, no matter what.

5. Six years on, what is the biggest change you see in yourselves as artists and as a group? What would surprise your debut-era selves most about your journey?

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JUNGWON: Looking back at our debut, I think our past selves would be most surprised to see how long we’ve been able to carry on albums through this vampire narrative. At first, it felt like a short-lived concept, but now it has become our distinct identity. They’d also be amazed by the process of how we prepare our album now. We’ve gained so much know-how and learned to work much more efficiently compared to back then.

NI-KI: I think my passion and drive for the stage and performance have grown the most.

6. THE SIN: PARALLEL WORLD tells the story of lovers bound by fate in every universe. Do you believe ENHYPEN and ENGENE were always fated to find each other, in every parallel world?

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SUNOO: I think the very fact that we were able to meet in this vast universe and perform as a team is fate. Even in a different parallel world, no matter what form it takes, wouldn’t ENHYPEN and ENGENEs naturally find each other and stay connected again?

JAY: Just like the size of the universe, possibilities are infinite and expand every second. But I believe fate truly exists, so even if we lived in a completely different universe, the path we walk as artists wouldn’t change much.

7. You are all set to visit India. How excited are you, and what is on your bucket list here?

JUNGWON: I’d have to say food. I can’t wait to try out famous Indian dishes.

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JAY: I mean, when you think of India, you can’t miss out on naan and curry. As a huge fan of curry myself, I’d love to experience authentic, legit curry while we’re there.

8. When you get a break from the studio and rehearsals, which are the simple hobbies that help you switch off from the spotlight?

JAY: I spend most of my downtime playing the guitar. Other than that, I’m into a bit of everything—from sports like tennis and snowboarding to cooking and shopping.

9. To wrap up, if you could send a message across time to the ENHYPEN of six years ago on debut day, what advice would you give? And what is your promise to ENGENE as you step into your seventh year together?

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JUNGWON: To myself back then, I’d just say to trust in your motto, ‘Where there’s a will, there’s a way,’ and keep pushing forward without giving up. And to ENGENEs, I promise we’ll make you smile even more from now on!

SUNOO: I’d like to tell myself, “Your dream has just begun, so stay humble, work hard, and take good care of your health!” To ENGENEs, my heart for you is always sincere and full of positive energy—so please trust me on that, I promise.

NI-KI: I would tell the younger me to trust your heart and be true to what you feel. Looking ahead, I hope to continue this journey with ENGENEs. I feel like words are never enough, but thank you always, truly.

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