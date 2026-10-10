Exclusive| Imran Khan on his comeback film: Rushing to finish post production for a December release

Actor Imran Khan’s comeback as leading man, Adhure Hum Adhure Tum, that was touted to release in early 2026 on a leading OTT platform, hasn’t seen light of day yet.The actor who is returning to acting after a decade, his last lead movie was Katti Batti (2015),) says the film is now expected to have a holiday season release around Christmas week.

Imran Khan

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The film also features actor Bhumi Pednekkar as leading lady. Imran tells us, “We have been told us that they intend to release it in mid- December, on December 18 so we are rushing to finish the post production and deliver it to them on time. Since it’s OTT not theatrical, I don’t think the date makes any difference. I’m just glad that we can finally share this film with everyone.”Earlier this year the actor had made a cameo in Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, backed by Aamir Khan and co-directed by Vir Das and Kavi Shastri.

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