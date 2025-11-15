Exclusive| Imran Khan on acting comeback after 10 years: It's a natural progression

Imran Khan who is making an acting comeback in the movies after 10 years, is also celebrating 15 years of his Deepika Padukone co-starrer Break Ke Baad later this month. The actor says the timing couldn't have been more perfect because he's reuniting with the same director, Danish Aslam. He says, "The movie is just like what the team of Break Ke Baad would be doing 15 years later in life. It's a natural progression. Danish and I now have collective life experience. He's been married, I've been through a divorce. It's just the film we should make 15 years later. This is very much a personal project that came from the creative urge of wanting to tell a story and working with drar friends. The shoot is complete and it's in post production. We are looking at releasing it once the streaming platform decides on the date." Imran Khan

Speaking about how Bhumi Pednekkar came on board he says, "It was a co creative decision, we all agreed on her and what she would bring to the film, we were pretty upfront about it. She brought a good vibe to the set and it was the same with Gurfateh (Pirzada) Infact this is the happiest set I've ever been on."

The actor goes on to share how he had initially rejected Break Ke Baad, but a party changed all that. He recalls, "I was shooting for I Hate Luv Storys (2010) when Danish came in for a narration of Break Ke Baad. He hates narrations and I don't do well listening to narrations so I said 'no thanks' and left. Later I met him at a party and we hit it off well, half way through the conversation I realised it's the same guy whose script I had turned down. That's when he sent me a draft to read and it clicked with me. We were shooting the film a couple of months later."