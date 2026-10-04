Exclusive| Maatrubhumi will be viewed by CBFC this week

Salman Khan’s next, the war drama Maatrubhumi, which has been in the news over its title change and delayed release, may finally have a release date soon. Sources close to the film say the Apoorva Lakhia directorial, also starring Chitrangda Singh, is expected to hit screens this year, with Diwali or Christmas being considered as possible options.

Salman Khan

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“The film is in the process of being viewed by the CBFC this week. There have been no other changes. Salman Khan’s films have traditionally been family entertainers, so there is little reason to anticipate major objections from the censor board. Once passed, the team is looking at a Diwali or Christmas release,” the source shares.

Maatrubhumi, earlier titled Battle of Galwan, reportedly underwent reshoots following objections to its initial anti-China stance. While recent reports claimed the I&B Ministry had cleared the revised version, the source says the government never halted the film: “Maatrubhumi has never been halted by the government, and reports suggesting otherwise are mere speculation."

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