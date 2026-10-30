Exclusive | Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Ali Khan call it quits? Sources claim the split was amicable

Actors Ibrahim Ali Khan (25) and Palak Tiwari (26), who have been dating for over three years, have parted ways. Sources requesting anonymity tell us that it was “Ibrahim who decided to end the relationship”. The news comes as a surprise, especially since the two were spotted together on a tiger safari in Ranthambore earlier this month. However, the two continue to follow each other on social media. A source explains why: “Ibrahim has an episode on a celeb talk show coming up and he doesn’t want that appearance over-shadowed by the news of his breakup.”

Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan

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Another source says that planned shoots featuring the two have either been cancelled or put on hold.

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Their rumoured romance first made headlines in 2022, when Palak, daughter of actor Shweta Tiwari, was spotted hiding her face from paparazzi while leaving a Mumbai restaurant in a car with Ibrahim, son of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh. Over the years, they have been spotted together on several occasions, including holidays.

Their equation also made headlines amid a public fallout involving social media personality Orry. In late 2023, screenshots of an exchange surfaced in which Palak appeared to apologise to Orry “out of respect for Sara”, referring to Ibrahim’s sister, actor Sara Ali Khan. Orry responded with a middle-finger emoji and rejected the apology. The reason for their disagreement was never made clear.

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{{^usCountry}} As for what went wrong between Ibrahim and Palak, sources remain tight-lipped: “We don’t know...but the breakup is amicable, and the two aren’t planning to wash their dirty linen in public. They both will focus on their respective careers, for now.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As for what went wrong between Ibrahim and Palak, sources remain tight-lipped: “We don’t know...but the breakup is amicable, and the two aren’t planning to wash their dirty linen in public. They both will focus on their respective careers, for now.” {{/usCountry}}

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A paparazzo recalls spotting them together earlier this month, adding, “This Wednesday, we papped Palak solo at an event.”

Neither actor has publicly confirmed their relationship or the reported breakup.