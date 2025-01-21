Exclusive| Saif Ali Khan's security cover to be provided by Ronit Roy's firm: We are with him already

Actor Saif Ali Khan was all smiles as he reached his Mumbai house on Tuesday, after being discharged from Lilavati hospital. The incident at his house on January 15, where an intruder broke in and stabbed Khan six times during a scuffle, had shocked the country. The security of the building and his personal team was called into question. In a major move, Saif has now decided to employ the services of actor Ronit Roy's security firm. Ronit Roy's security firm will look after Saif Ali Khan's security now

When we reach out to Roy, he refuses to divulge details on the kind of security cover provided to him but adds, “We are already here with Saif. He is doing fine now, and has come back,” he confirms.

Khan was in the hospital for five days, and the industry had made a beeline to come and check up on him. His wife, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan meanwhile had expressed her displeasure at the paparazzi still clicking their house even after the unfortunate incident, via an Instagram story. But she pulled it down later. The accused in this case has been arrested by the Mumbai Police, and they took him back to Khan's house to recreate the crime scene on Tuesday.