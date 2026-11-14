Exclusive | Shah Rukh Khan's Josh co-star Sharad Kapoor to make his Hollywood debut amid viral video asking for work

Actor Sharad Kapoor, remembered for his role in Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-starrer Josh (2000), has explained why he left his four pet dogs at an animal shelter after a video of the incident went viral on Friday. Speaking to HT City, Kapoor says he was unable to care for them after suffering a leg injury while playing football in Barcelona.

Exclusive | Josh actor Sharad Kapoor to make his Hollywood debut, clarifies viral video

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“I went to Barcelona to play football. I suffered a massive injury after my foot collided with another player’s while playing there. As my leg got injured, I couldn’t take care of my four dogs. You need to take them out, they need proper care, and the house gets very dirty,” he shares.

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The actor says his consulting orthopaedic surgeon, Dr Anand Joshi, has advised him two months of bed rest. “My doctor advised bed rest and said that in two months, I’ll be absolutely fine and won’t have any problems. So, I will be back in shape. I also intend to bring my pets back home. This is a temporary solution, seeing that I can’t care for them right now,” he says.

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{{^usCountry}} Kapoor also plans to move to a bigger home to provide more space for his pets. “I’m selling the house I’m currently staying in and shifting to Mud Island. I’ve already paid an advance for that bungalow. It has seven bedrooms and ample space for my dogs. They can stay there peacefully. This was always the plan, to bring my pets back home,” he adds. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kapoor also plans to move to a bigger home to provide more space for his pets. “I’m selling the house I’m currently staying in and shifting to Mud Island. I’ve already paid an advance for that bungalow. It has seven bedrooms and ample space for my dogs. They can stay there peacefully. This was always the plan, to bring my pets back home,” he adds. {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, another video of the actor appealing to industry colleagues for work also surfaced online. Kapoor, who has been away from the screen for the past two to three years, clarifies that his appeal was not for financial assistance or an attempt to speak ill of his peers. “I was staying in New York for the past seven years. I came back only a year ago. The purpose of the video was not to badmouth my peers. My industry is full of my people. They’re like my family. I don’t need monetary help, and I’ve never chosen to do projects for that reason either,” he says.

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The actor also reveals that he has received an offer for a Hollywood film, which he will begin shooting in January and which will mark his Hollywood debut. “If we badmouth each other, it gives the public a reason to badmouth us too. I’ve already got an offer for a Hollywood film, which I’m going to start in January. I am also going to continue working on Bollywood projects. This is my country. As soon as I recover fully in two months, things will get back on track,” he concludes.