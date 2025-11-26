Exclusive | Sholay's 4K version screening won't happen at 56th IFFI anymore, here's why

It's been a bad month for all Dharmendra and Sholay fans, as they lost their iconic Veeru, the evergreen charmer. The veteran actor died at the age of 89, and his last rites were conducted on Monday this week. And now, HT City has exclusively learnt that the much-anticipated screening of Sholay in 4K won't be taking place anymore at the 56th International Film Festival of India. And the reason for it too. A still from Sholay

The reason for Sholay 4K's screening being called off at the festival, a source tells us, is “Technical glitches from the makers' side.” Expected to walk the red carpert for the same were director Ramesh Sippy and the film's lead actress Hema Malini. However, given Dharmendra's failing health since last week, Hema's appearance was under question anyway.

The remastered version of the iconic 1975 classic had first been screened at the Toronto International Film Festival earlier this year, with Dharmendra's son, actor Bobby Deol walking the red carpet on his father's behalf. The India premiere had been a question ever since then, and the announcement of it's IFFI screening had come as a relief for all cinephiles. Not just because of the technical restoration but also since this particular version will have the original ending shot by director Ramesh Sippy.

Now that the gala premiere at the festival has been cancelled, the wait has got longer for Indian fans of Sholay as it will hit theatres only on December 12. Meanwhile, Ramesh's session on 50 years of his film will take place as scheduled at the film festival.