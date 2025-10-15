Former VJs including Malaika Arora, Sophie Choudry and Nikhil Chinapa divided over MTV's shutdown

For many of India’s former VJs, the news feels like the end of an era. “One cannot deny the impact MTV made across decades,” Malaika Arora shared on social media. Nikhil Chinapa added, “It’s sad in a nostalgic way but with the adventure of streaming, on-demand tech etc, it was kind of inevitable.”

Former MTV India VJs, including Malaika Arora, Sophie Choudhary, and Nikhil Chinapa, took to social media to share their thoughts after the announcement that several MTV music channels in Europe will be shutting down. While Malaika and Sophie expressed sadness over the news, Nikhil offered a pragmatic take, noting that MTV’s music programming had largely faded away in recent years, and also confirmed that the news has nothing to do with the shut down of MTV in India.

Fans quickly reacted online, flooding X (formerly Twitter) with nostalgic messages and memes.

The announcement from Paramount Global, earlier this week, sent social media into a frenzy. Several users instantly took a trip down memory lane, recalling afternoons spent tuning into MTV after school or college, catching the latest pop hits and music videos. Channels like MTV 80s, MTV Music, Club MTV, MTV 90s, and MTV Live will cease broadcasting in England by December 31, 2025. While this move will initially affect the United Kingdom and Ireland, other European countries—including Poland, France, Germany, and Austria—along with Australia and Brazil, could see similar closures in the near future.

However, according to reports, MTV HD will continue airing reality shows, marking a clear shift from the brand’s music-focused roots. The decision comes amid changing viewer habits, as platforms like YouTube, TikTok, and Spotify dominate music consumption. It also follows Paramount Global’s recent merger with Skydance Media, part of a $500 million global cost-cutting initiative.

Though India won’t see these shutdowns yet, the news serves as a reminder of MTV’s global influence and the indelible mark it left on a generation of music lovers and VJs alike.