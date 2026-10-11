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From Kiara Advani to Deepika Padukone, 5 actors who have embraced motherhood, again

With Kiara Advani announcing her second pregnancy, she has joined the list of actors who are expecting or have had another baby expand their family

Published on: Oct 11, 2026, 07:00:16 IST
By Nishad Neelambaran
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No matter at what age you deliver a baby, it is always special to embrace motherhood, again. With Kiara Advani announcing her second pregnancy earlier this week, she has joined the list of actors who are expecting or have had another baby expand their family. From Kiara Advani, Deepika Padukone to Anne Hathaway, here are actors who have turned or are turning mothers once more!

Kiara Advani:

Kiara Advani, Natalie Portman, Deepika Padukone, Sonam A Kapoor, Anne Hathaway
Kiara Advani, Natalie Portman, Deepika Padukone, Sonam A Kapoor, Anne Hathaway

Actors Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra announced their second pregnancy via a post on Instagram on October 8. The couple included their daughter, Saraayah, in the happy announcement. “Blessed once again with the greatest gift of all Our hearts are so full of love and gratitude,” Kiara wrote with the post. The picture featured her, Sidharth and Saraayah holding a fresh pair of knit baby booties in their hands. It is very similar to how they announced her pregnancy with Saraayah last year. Kiara and Sidharth welcomed daughter Saraayah in November last year.

Deepika Padukone:

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have welcomed their second child, a baby girl, on September 19. In a joint Instagram post, Deepika announced the arrival of their second child. The picture had the imprint of a small baby feet, and the names of Ranveer, Deepika and Dua were written under it, with the date 19/9/2026. The couple welcomed their first daughter, Dua, on September 8, 2024.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja:

Anne Hathaway announced that she is expecting her third child with husband, Adam Shulman, sharing the happy news through a heartwarming baby bump reveal on social media. The Oscar-winning actor, 43, posted a short video in which she debuted her growing baby bump while soundtracked by Barbara Lewis’ classic song Baby I’m Yours. “x Baby, I’m yours x,” Hathaway captioned the post. The actor is due later this year. Anne and Adam have two children, Jonathan (10) and Jack (6).

Natalie Portman:

Actor Natalie Portman delivered her third baby on August 25. This is her first baby with her partner and French musician Tanguy Destable. According to People, Portman delivered the baby in Paris last month. However, Portman and Destable have yet to officially reveal the name and gender of the baby. Natalie also shares two children Aleph (15) and Amalia (9) with ex-husband Benjamin Millepied.

 
bollywoodkiara advanideepika padukoneanne hathawaynatalie portmansonam kapoor
Home/From Kiara Advani to Deepika Padukone, 5 actors who have embraced motherhood, again
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