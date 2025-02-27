Grey's Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo says she heard about ‘horrible things’ about her weight issues

Hollywood star Ellen Pompeo has been looking back on past remarks made about her weight and physique. In an exclusive interview with People, she recalled the "brutal" criticism she faced from tabloids when she was a young actress. Ellen Pompeo’s acting career took off when she was cast as Dr Meredith Grey in Grey’s Anatomy, a role she played since the show’s debut in 2005

"The tabloids would say horrible things. I just remember being so anxious on red carpets, and the comments about my weight and my body. I'm so glad, maybe, hopefully things have changed, because it was much, much more brutal 20 years ago," the Grey’s Anatomy star shared.

Ellen went on to explain that during that time, she was extremely thin and disliked it, yet many assumed she had an eating disorder. "It was a whole situation with how skinny I was, and there was so much negative attention. Girls today can be gorgeous and thin and thank God we're not allowed to comment on women's bodies, even though people do. But I just had so much anxiety and lacked self-esteem because people were so critical of my physicality," she said.

Ellen’s acting career took off when she was cast as Dr Meredith Grey in Grey’s Anatomy, a role she played since the show’s debut in 2005. She departed as a series regular in its nineteenth season but has remained involved as both a producer and narrator.

Having established herself in the entertainment industry, Ellen expressed her commitment to advocating for women to speak out against inequalities. "I sit in a seat of enormous privilege," she said. "As a White woman, as a working actress, as a person who's super well-compensated. If people that sit with privilege can't use it to better the lives of others, you really don't deserve it."

Pompeo is set to star in the forthcoming limited series, Good American Family, which is inspired by the true-crime case of Natalia Grace, a girl born with a rare form of dwarfism.