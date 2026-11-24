For actor Mona Singh, Gurpurab brings back childhood memories of accompanying her father to the Gurdwara every Sunday, listening to Kirtan and participating in Seva. “Gurpurab personally means to me a celebration of light, wisdom and the legacy of our Gurus. As a child, I remember my parents taking me to the Gurdwara every Sunday. We would do Naam Japna, Keerat Karna, and I would also participate in Seva in the Langar and sit down to eat with everybody. Some of my fondest memories are of my mother making Kada Prasad and special food at home and distributing it to the needy. Those memories have stayed with me,” she tells us.

Gurpurab Special | Mona Singh: I made hundreds of rotis at the Golden Temple more less

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While those childhood traditions remain close to her heart, Singh says her understanding of faith has become more personal over the years. “Sikhism does not believe in traditional rituals and things like that. It believes in equality, stillness, Seva and Naam Japna.” She adds, “Over the years, I have become more drawn towards Gurbani and learning what our Gurus have written in the Guru Granth Sahib. It is about practising truthful living, honest living and earning through all your hard work. These are the things I have learnt and try to incorporate into my daily life.”

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Her connection with spirituality has also found expression in her visits to the Golden Temple. “While I was shooting for Kohrra, during my days off, I would make it a point to visit the Golden Temple, Harmandir Sahib, sit there, meditate, pray and do Seva. I even made hundreds of rotis in the Langar Hall. So, yes, I do my bit of Seva and meditation,” she says. She continues to visit the Gurdwara regularly for peace and balance, describing spirituality as an inner journey of finding oneself and living truthfully.

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{{^usCountry}} Food, too, remains an integral part of her Gurpurab memories. “My favourite food is obviously saag and makki di roti, but we normally don’t get that at the Gurdwara. We get the Langar wali kali dal and whatever sabzi is made, like aloo gobi. I really look forward to that meal. It is so satiating, pure and fulfilling,” shares the 45-year-old. She also prepares food at home on Gurpurab and distributes it among people in her neighbourhood, including watchmen and security guards. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Food, too, remains an integral part of her Gurpurab memories. “My favourite food is obviously saag and makki di roti, but we normally don’t get that at the Gurdwara. We get the Langar wali kali dal and whatever sabzi is made, like aloo gobi. I really look forward to that meal. It is so satiating, pure and fulfilling,” shares the 45-year-old. She also prepares food at home on Gurpurab and distributes it among people in her neighbourhood, including watchmen and security guards. {{/usCountry}}

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For Singh, the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji hold particular relevance today. “We should treat everybody equally, with kindness and a lot of love. If everyone has a little empathy in them, the world would be a better place. There would be no wars, no fights and no disappointments. People would just be happier,” she says. The actor also wishes to see society move beyond caste-based distinctions. “We should not ask people what their surname is, what their status or background is. Just treat them equally and as human beings,” she adds.

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The one value she hopes the younger generation carries forward is the spirit of Seva. “It is always about giving back to people who are less privileged and underprivileged, and lifting people and society along with you. Educating them, feeding them, giving them time. We have so much, yet we keep cribbing and complaining. I think that is one thing we should let go of. We should stop complaining and learn to give back,” she signs off.