Halloween Special | Orry names Janhvi Kapoor his potential competition: Only Kapoor sisters can

Orry is taking his Halloween celebrations up a notch this year, planning as many as 17–18 looks for the season. From cutesy, coquette and princess-inspired outfits to darker, spookier avatars, he wants every costume to have a personality of its own. “Honestly, why serve one when you can serve eighteen? We’re talking everything from cutesy, coquette, princess vibes to dark, spooky, slightly psychotic energy. One look might make you want to adopt me, and the next might make you want to call an exorcist!” he tells us. His love for the occasion, he says, goes back years. “I’ve always loved experimenting, being extra, and giving people something to look forward to every Halloween!”

Halloween Special | Orry names Janhvi Kapoor his potential competition

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For him, Halloween is not just about dressing up but creating an entire experience. He also feels the way people celebrate the occasion has changed with social media. “The only difference is that earlier, there was less content, whereas now, the look, the pictures, the reels, the parties ….everything becomes part of the experience. It’s not just about dressing up anymore; it’s about creating a whole moment out of it.”

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For Orry, Halloween is nothing short of a marathon, with multiple parties, costume changes and the occasional mishap keeping him on his toes. “Oh, there are uncountable parties this year that I’ve already attended and will continue attending! Halloween is literally a marathon for me. I’m running from one party to another, changing looks in the car, in a bathroom, sometimes God knows where! Hahahah….It’s a full-blown production. I’m basically a travelling circus with a glam team!”

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{{^usCountry}} Given the hectic schedule, if there is one supernatural power he would like to have, it is teleportation. “I’d want the power to teleport, 100 per cent! Do you understand how much time I’d save? I could attend five Halloween parties in one night without having to sit in traffic, change in the car, or do my makeup in somebody’s bathroom.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Given the hectic schedule, if there is one supernatural power he would like to have, it is teleportation. “I’d want the power to teleport, 100 per cent! Do you understand how much time I’d save? I could attend five Halloween parties in one night without having to sit in traffic, change in the car, or do my makeup in somebody’s bathroom.” {{/usCountry}}

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The chaos, however, is part of the fun. “Everything that can possibly go wrong with me, goes wrong! From makeup mishaps to outfits having a mind of their own, there is always some drama happening around me. I could plan the most perfect look, spend hours getting ready, and somehow the universe will decide to add its own little plot twist. But that’s what makes it fun! I think Halloween and I have a very special relationship because I can literally turn a disaster into a look.”

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His idea of hosting a Halloween party is just as extravagant. “The venue would look like Dracula inherited a palace and hired a celebrity stylist. There would be a best-dressed competition, but honestly, I would probably be the judge, the host, and one of the contestants. A little conflict of interest never hurt anybody!” “Asked who he considers his biggest competition this Halloween, Orry names the Kapoor sisters, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor.”

And if he had to dress up as someone else, Orry would choose an alternate-universe version of himself. “Imagine an Orry who wakes up on time, gets ready without anything going wrong, reaches every party on schedule. Terrifying, right? That’s the real horror story!” Even horror films come with a recovery plan for him. “So yes, horror for the thrill, comedy for the emotional support. I need a complete cinematic detox after every scary movie…”

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Spook fest ft. Orry

Q: Vampire, witch or ghost: which matches your personality the best? I’d rather be burnt as a witch than never be burnt at all.

Q: If not you, which celebrity would you crown the King/Queen of Halloween? I’m the King of Halloween. A psycho invented Halloween. But if it had to be someone other than me, I’d say the Kapoor sisters, (actor) Janhvi Kapoor and (actor) Khushi Kapoor. One will be a superhero and another a pop star.

Q: Describe your ideal extravagant Halloween party. An extravagant party where I can trick people and give them treats.

Q: What’s the most overrated Halloween costume trend? Some random Bollywood character. Although, today, I painted my whole body red, and I spent more time getting out of the red paint than being in it.

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Q: One celebrity you wish to see at your Halloween party? Without a doubt Aishwarya Rai (Bachchan, actor)

Q: What’s your go-to Halloween treat or food? Bhejafry

Q: Describe your Halloween vibe or mood in one word. I did 17 costumes, so they’re all different vibes. As you can see, today I’m in the cutesy, whimsical vibe. But I’ve also been in my scary, hostile vibe.

Q: The celebrity you’d call if you encountered anything spooky? Boney uncle, for sure! Lol. You know, with all his experience and everything, I feel like he would save me. The ghost would probably get scared of him, and I’d be standing safely behind him like a little child. Honestly, I don’t even think he’d need to do anything; his presence alone would probably send the spirit back to wherever it came from!

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