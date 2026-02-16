Hanumankind skips Dhurandhar’s title track at IND vs PAK T20 World Cup match, sparks netizen debate
Rapper Hanumankind set the stage on fire at the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup clash in Colombo but fans noticed one glaring omission from his setlist
The much-anticipated India vs Pakistan clash at the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 was not just a sporting spectacle but a full-scale entertainment event. As thousands of fans packed into Colombo’s R. Premadasa Stadium in Sri Lanka on Sunday night to watch India win, rapper Hanumankind amped up the atmosphere with a fiery pre-match performance. But one song’s glaring absence quickly became the talk of the evening.
The Kerala-born rapper, whose real name is Sooraj Cherukat, delivered crowd favourites including his hit Big Dawgs, which had the stands roaring. However, fans online were quick to point out that he didn’t perform Dhurandhar, the title track from Aditya Dhar’s blockbuster film of the same name.
A conscious call?
Directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh, Dhurandhar became one of 2025’s biggest hits, but also one of its most politically charged films. The themes and depiction of Indo-Pak tensions eventually led to the film's ban in Pakistan, sparking debates across the region.
Given the high-stakes nature of the India–Pakistan encounter, many netizens believe Hanumankind’s decision to skip the track was a deliberate move to avoid controversy. Social media reactions to the pre-match concert were mixed. While many praised Hanumankind’s performance for adding energy and flair to the night, others questioned why a group-stage fixture was turned into such a grand event.
With millions watching from both nations and emotions already running high, performing a politically sensitive song could have overshadowed the sporting spirit of the event. Still, the rapper’s decision to leave Dhurandhar off the setlist only added to the intrigue.
Dhurandhar’s success at the box office
The film remains one of India’s biggest blockbusters, earning ₹1,283.5 crore worldwide and nearly ₹990 crore domestically, according to Sacnilk. A sequel, Dhurandhar 2, is already in development and is slated for release on March 19.
