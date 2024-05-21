Historic launch of Chandu Champion’s Trailer in Gwalior

The trailer for Kartik Aaryan’s upcoming film, Chandu Champion, has generated massive buzz, captivating audiences and the industry. The grand launch at Captain Roop Singh Stadium in Gwalior, the actor’s hometown, turned into a national event, becoming one of the most talked-about trailer launches in Indian cinema. The grand launch of Chandu Champion took place at Captain Roop Singh Stadium in Gwalior, the actor’s hometown.

National Award-winning producer Sajid Nadiadwala and acclaimed filmmaker Kabir Khan graced the spectacular event, drawing thousands of fans. For the first time, Kartik brought the entire media to his hometown, where the packed stadium celebrated his journey from a simple Gwalior boy to a leading Bollywood star. Being an outsider, Kartik has made it big, inspiring millions of dreamers.

Trade analyst Komal Nahta, who witnessed the historic moment, shares his experience: “It was heartwarming to see the love showered on Kartik Aaryan at the launch of his new trailer on May 18. His rise to stardom through sheer hard work was evident at the event in Gwalior. That this is also the moral of the film’s story is no coincidence. Full marks to the team for choosing Kartik’s hometown for the trailer launch!”

The actor took the entire media to his hometown for the grand launch of Chandu Champion.

The trailer, which portrays the emotional journey and trauma of India’s first Paralympic gold medalist, Murlikant Petkar, portrayed by Kartik, left the audience with goosebumps. Petkar was a boxer before he suffered permanent disabilities in the India-Pakistan war in 1965 and switched to swimming, athletics, table tennis and slalom after sustaining severe bullet injuries during combat.

Kabir Khan expressed his gratitude to Gwalior, saying the city gave him Chandu. Kartik shared that returning to Gwalior, where his Bollywood dreams began, made the launch extra special.

Kabir, known for his heartwarming storytelling and ability to elicit stellar performances from his actors, appears to be working his magic once again with Chandu Champion. Jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, the film is set for a worldwide release on June 14.