HT City EXCLUSIVE shoot: Dilli ki Holi with Akansha Ranjan

Holi Hai..!

It was so much fun to shoot for Holi. It was a bit difficult to walk in my heels but the pictures turned out lovely so it was worth the effort. I have never celebrated Holi here in Delhi, it's only with HT that I did for the first time. I love Holi, but I am a bit of a water conservationalist so I kind of skip the water bit. But, the colours, hanging out with everyone and the yummy food, that I love. My building always throws amazing Holi party and I actually enjot it a lot. The vibe is what I love the most. When I wake up in the morning and by then the music in all buildings starts playing, I love that.

Bachpan ki yaadein

Back in the day when we were in school and then college, people used to throw Holi parties. I remember getting so excited for those parties. We all used to put oil in our hair and bodies to go and hangout at somebody's house. We used to play music, colour each other and not to mention the balloon fights! It used to be a healthy competition as to who is able to hit with more balloons at a time. It used to be so much fun, vo bachpan ki yaadein humesha yaad rehti hain Holi ki.

Food + fun

It's the peda that I look forward to. That's my staple for both Diwali and Holi. Mainly the pani puri, and all the other yummy foods that are there to eat. Gujiya is not a thing here in Mumbai, I know in Delhi it is. And even if it is, it hasn't been a tradition for me personally. Every festival is incomplete without food for me. Diet goes for a toss on both Holi and Diwali, I need to enjoy myself to the fullest.

Delhi connection

My family is from Delhi. My naani, maamu, and all my cousins live there. My second cousins are also there, and my maternal side is very close to me so I keep coming there. My whole childhood was spent in Delhi. If there's anything happening, any festivity or birthday, I keep coming. It is basically my second home. I miss Delhi all the time here in Mumbai. When I was there for Guilty's shoot for 40 days, I didn't want to come back!

Best part about the capital

For me, I really love the food in Delhi. Not just the roadside stuff, but also the bars and restaurants here. There are so many cool places, I discovered the cafe exploring part of my life here only. For example, Olive bar, I keep comparing it's Bombay outlet to Delhi as here everything so much better. The weather is also so nice, you can dress up well. Back in the day, I used to go to the Khan market all the time. My maamu goes to Lodhi garden every morning for a walk, but I have managed to go there once, the HT shoot was the first time. Family is something that I miss the most.