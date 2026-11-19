This year. many men on screen made way into people’s heart for their mature, kind and ‘green flag behaviour’. On International Men’s Day today, here’s a look at some such men.

Garrett Graham by Belmont Cammeli (Off Campus)

International Men's Day 2026 special

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While athletes in tv shows are always shown as overconfident jocks, Garrett Graham played by Belmont Cameli changed that entire perspective. Focused on his studies, a good friend, a confidante and a boyfriend respectful of his partner’s boundaries, he exhibited all the qualities. He never pushed his partner to open up on her past trauma until she’s ready, waited for her consent and showed responsible behaviour even when she was drunk, and that’s what made him special.

Keenu by Vedang Raina (Main Vaapas Aaunga)

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It takes another level of dedication in love to wait for your beloved for years, without even knowing their whereabouts or whether they are alive or not, to take your last breath. Naseeruddin Shah brought that angst beautifully on screen in Main Vaapas Aaunga, but even as young Keenu, played by Vedang Raina, the character showed immense respect towards his love interest, always taking her choices into consideration. Set during the Partition, Keanu gave some serious boyfriend goals.

Hemant by Vijay Varma (Lust Stories 3)

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{{^usCountry}} When you are seduced by your wife’s friend, with even your wife in on the plan, only a truly loyal man would reject the advances and stay faithful. That’s what Hemant in Lust Stories 3, played by Vijay Varma, showed. His love and respect for his wife remained paramount, and it was made extra special with Vijay playing him as he had made an image of a ‘red flag’ on screen with films like Darlings and Pink. Rory by Daniel Quinn-Toye (Sterling Point) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When you are seduced by your wife’s friend, with even your wife in on the plan, only a truly loyal man would reject the advances and stay faithful. That’s what Hemant in Lust Stories 3, played by Vijay Varma, showed. His love and respect for his wife remained paramount, and it was made extra special with Vijay playing him as he had made an image of a ‘red flag’ on screen with films like Darlings and Pink. Rory by Daniel Quinn-Toye (Sterling Point) {{/usCountry}}

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“You should always wake me up.” When a man says this to you after being intimate the previous night, concerned with you leaving the morning after without intimation, you know he is a special one. Rory, played by Daniel Quinn-Toye in Sterling Point, showed this generation is not all about situationships. He is a good listener, a respectful partner and above all, a considerate human being. A true green flag.

Joo Ho-jin by Kim Seon-ho (Can This Love Be Translated?)

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Kim Seon-ho as Joo Ho-jin in Can This Love Be Translated? stands out as the perfect man for his patience, honesty, and respect as a thoughtful interpreter. K-Dramas have given several green flag male leads in the past, and Joo Ho-jin becomes another addition to it, with audiences fawning over him and hoping to find a man like him.

The ones who laid the path:

Phil Dunphy (Modern Family)- Funny, emotional, responsible and even quirky, but the man you need in your life.

Jake Peralta (Brooklyn 99)- A great friend, a better boyfriend and an even greater human being.

Jack Pearson (This Is Us)- The perfect family man to ever exist on screen, always putting his wife and kids first, even when it cost him his life.

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Aman (Kuch Kuch Hota Hai)- Respects his partner’s wishes and steps aside to let her have the love story that she always wanted fulfilled.

Rocky Randhawa (Rocky Aur Ranii Kii Prem Kahaani)- Born in a patriarchal family but doesn;t get bound by it and learns to change himself with time.