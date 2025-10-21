Joe Jonas shuts down rumours about snorting cocaine onstage: ‘Never touched it in my life’

American singer-songwriter, Joe Jonas — one-third of the Grammy-nominated pop trio Jonas Brothers — is setting the record straight. The 36-year-old addressed rumours about alleged drug use after a viral fan video showed him fidgeting with his nose during a Jonas Brothers concert last month. Joe Jonas addressed the rumours abotu snorting cocain onstage last month (Instagram)

Speaking to Esquire in an interview the Only Human and Cake by the Ocean hitmaker firmly denied the speculation. “I’ve never touched cocaine in my life. But if I did, I think I’d be a little slicker about it than doing it onstage,” he said. The speculation began when concert footage from the group’s JONAS20: Greetings from Your Hometown Tour showed Joe stepping aside mid-performance to check his nose in a mirror. Fans quickly flooded social media with claims that the singer was using drugs, prompting Joe to alsp jokingly respond online then: “lol you never had a booger?”

In his conversation, Joe also opened up about his personal life following his 2024 divorce from British actor and Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner. The two, who were married for five years, share daughters Willa, 5, and Delphine, 3. Joe recently flew to London to walk them to their first days of school — a milestone he described as emotional and grounding. As for life on the road, the musician admitted that his hectic touring schedule with brothers Kevin, 37, and Nick, 33, has made dating a challenge. “Five shows in a row doesn’t make it easy to meet someone for coffee,” he said, adding that social media has occasionally helped him connect with new people. “I guess Instagram and TikTok are apps, and I’ve met people that way,” he added.