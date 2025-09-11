Joe Jonas shares hilarious response to viral backstage 'snorting' video, shuts up drug abuse allegations

The Jonas Brothers trio are currently on the road for their JONAS20: Greetings From Your Hometown Tour, but trust that the former Disney channel heartthrobs are always just a few throws away from the next mini-scandal. Joe Jonas' hilarious response to viral 'snorting' video is as viral (Photos: X) And this time, there's Joe Jonas at the centre of it. A video of Joe, 36, has been aggressively doing the rounds of the internet after it was first shared on TiKTok. The premise? The singer can be seen presumably looking into a mirror as he aggressively rubs his nose with his hands and a black cloth. The motions appear frenzied before he energetically walks back on stage to join his brothers. Now it goes without saying, the first insinuation of this video were drug allegations which swarmed the singer's socials.

As fans and haters went head to head in fronting and defending the alleged 'drug snorting' video, Joe decided to take matters into his own hands and address the fiasco himself. Now if you're expecting a full blown professional statement, that's just not Joe's style. Taking to the comment section of the original TikTok video, Joe hilariously commented, "lol you never had a booger?". Now we possibly can't think of a better response to throw the drug sniffing end of the internet's argument into dilemma.

As far as the account that shared the video first goes, it's gone private. Keeping in line with the hilarity Joe approached the situation with, a meme of ex-wife Sophie Turner, screaming about the drugs not being hers — a hysterical scene from 2022 film Do Revenge, for context — has also been gaining sizeable digital footprint. A reaction to it read, "hope joe jonas uses this video to debunk the coke allegations" and if there's one thing that would have been more hilarious than Joe's original response, it'd be this clip.