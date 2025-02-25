Justin Bieber wants son jack to take up ice hockey 'as soon as possible'

Canadian popstar Justin Bieber has expressed a keen desire for his six-month-old son, Jack Blues Bieber, to embark on ice hockey training "as soon as possible." Team Black player singer Justin Bieber skates during the Skate for LA Strong celebrity hockey game

“It's never too early,” said the 30-year-old singer as he spoke about this aspiration during the star-studded 'Skate For LA Strong' charity ice hockey match on Feb 23, aimed at raising funds for Los Angeles wildfire relief efforts.

During a halftime interview, Bieber conveyed the significance of participating in the charity game, stating, "It means everything. We're just looking to have a good time and show that when we all come together, big things can happen," he added. The event featured notable personalities such as Steve Carell and Ross Lynch, with Snoop Dogg, Will Ferrell, and Vince Vaughn serving as coaches.

Bieber, a devoted supporter of the Toronto Maple Leafs, expressed his enthusiasm to emulate his favourite NHL team during the game's second half, exclaiming, "I love those guys, man. Let's go, baby. Let's go, Leafs!"

In recent times, the Biebers have been the subject of public speculation regarding their personal lives. Rumours concerning Justin's health emerged after he was observed appearing fatigued and withdrawn in public. Addressing these concerns, his representative refuted claims of substance abuse, labelling them as "absolutely not true" and emphasising that Justin is in "one of the best places in his life." The representative attributed his tired appearance to late-night studio sessions and the challenges of parenting their infant son, Jack Blues. They further criticised the rumours as "exhausting and pitiful," underscoring the couple's focus on family and personal well-being.

Additionally, the couple has faced persistent speculation about the stability of their marriage. Despite the ongoing rumours, the couple has consistently presented a united front. Hailey has actively dispelled breakup speculations by sharing family vacation photos from Aspen, showcasing their togetherness.

In a recent interview, she candidly discussed the public scrutiny of their relationship, stating, "People have made me feel so bad about my relationship since day one... It's like people don't want to believe that we're happy." She acknowledged the emotional toll of such rumours but affirmed their commitment to each other and their family.

The Biebers' participation in charitable events and their public affirmations of mutual support highlight their dedication to their family and community, countering the unfounded speculations surrounding their personal lives.