Kaante, Shootout at Lokhandwala director Sanjay Gupta dies at 57, confirm friends; industry in shock

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta has passed away at the age of 57. While the exact reason is yet to be revealed, the news has been confirmed to HT City by Sanjay's friends and collaborators. Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, who worked with Sanjay on the 2017 Hrithik Roshan-Yami Gautam Dhar starrer Kaabil, tells us, “It is shockingly sad.”

Director Sanjay Gupta

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A still from Kaante.

Filmmaker Milap Zaveri says, “It am too heartbroken. I am on the way to his house right now.” Actor Riteish Deshmukh, who collaborated with Sanjay on the film Visfot, is “shocked beyond his wits”.

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Sanjay was known for directing films such as Kaante, Zinda, Shootout at Lokhandwala and Shootout at Wadala. Stars like Sanjay Dutt, John Abraham, Anil Kapoor were among his frequent collaborators.

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