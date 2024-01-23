Kailash Kher: I felt honoured to perform at Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya

Singer Kailash Kher is filled with a strong sense of devotion after attending the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya, and admits that getting on the stage to perform on stage after the momentous occasion is something he will cherish forever. Kailash Kher was overwhelmed with emotions after attending Ram Mandir inauguration ceremony

“Witnessing the event is something that will be etched in my memory for life, aisa laga ke humne bhagwan Ram ke real mein darshan kare hain. My parents had a lot of expectations and dreams to see this day come true. They passed away with that thought. It is their dream that has been turned into a reality, and I felt lucky to witness it,” Kher tells us.

The 50-year-old adds, “It was a deeply spiritual moment for me. I must have done something right that I got a chance to witness this historic moment. There comes a moment in life that one is at a loss of words and embraces silence because of the extreme happiness, and that was my state after witnessing the ceremony”.

Here, the singer reveals that he got a chance to perform his Ram Dhum briefly after the unveiling of Ram Lalla idol, and shower of rose petals.

“I feel so honoured and blessed that I got an opportunity to sing for a short while. I sang Ram Dhun on the stage, just before our Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech. I sang after the

Pran Pratishtha ceremony and pushp varsha. It was a very special feeling,” he says.

Sharing his feelings after seeing the Ram Lalla idol, the singer, who has released almost seven tracks on Lord Rama till now, shares, “It was a deeply personal moment. It is a moment that I will never be able to forget. Looking at the idol with that smile was so calming, and it is in my heart forever”.

For Kher, every moment at the ceremony was a highlight.

“Every moment was special. There was one incident which I feel was a miracle for me. After Modiji left, bahut bheed ho gai, and I along with Sonu ji (Sonu Nigam) came out of the temple without doing the darshan. We were a bit disappointed. As we were walking out, we met Yogi Adityanath (Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister) and assured us to help us, and did it. We went in and did the darshan. I think that was Lord Rama’s way of not letting us go without meeting him,” he ends.