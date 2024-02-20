Kanchi Singh: We have more options and work in the OTT space

Kanchi Singh, who has featured in TV shows such as Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is working her way back to the acting world after seven years. This time, she is taking the OTT route to return, as she feels the space offers her more to experiment as an artiste. Kanchi Singh is known for starring in shows such as Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Sharing her excitement to be back to work, she says, “I’m super excited for the month of October this year. Because it’s going to be my OTT debut and I’m really looking forward to it. I am working with good actors such as Hiten Tejwani, Sneha Ullal, and it is turning out to be a different experience. It is a thriller with a lot of mystery elements”.

Ask her what kept her away from acting for seven years, Singh says, “I was away from acting as I was not willing to take up anything that was not worth my time and energy. I wanted to explore other avenues. That is when I was offered the OTT project”.

During the past seven years, she worked on her “personality and fitness”. “An actor has to constantly evolve and reinvent. Luck also plays a role in terms of opportunities,” she says.

When it comes to her career, Singh entered the industry as a kid as she started acting when she was eight through TV show Kutumb. She has been active since then, exploring different stories of the small screen. What pushed her to explore a new medium?

“OTT has given many actors a chance to do more work. When it comes to the web space, we have more options and more work. At this point, I wanted to explore film space. And I got a chance to do it. I am glad about it. I hope it gets the audience’s love. OTT has created a lot of opportunities for actors. Web shoots are finite unlike daily soaps. Daily soaps is a daily grind whereas OTT shoot gives you bound script and pace and vibe are different,” she says, adding, “TV and OTT projects come with different experiences and they can’t be compared. OTT has revolutionised the scenario. And it was the lockdown which worked in favour of the space. Binge watching has turned out to be not just a habit but an addiction among film buffs”.

As she harbours a dream to create a space for herself in the film world, she is not worried about being an outsider, instead believes her work will help her navigate the space.

“Nepotism and favouritism exists in all fields, not just Bollywood. It exists in TV also. People want to work with certain people and repeat them too. The nepotism and favouritism issue is blown out of proportion. At the end of the day, it is the talent and luck which counts. I am sincere in my work and towards my craft of acting, which will help me. At the moment, I am in talks with for more films,” she ends.