Karan ‘Naitik’ Mehra turns host with Wah Ustad: It's not based on contestants sob stories | Exclusive

Karan Mehra became a household name for his role as Naitik in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, (YRKKH), and now, the actor is set to make his comeback to television in a new avatar – the host of a classical music reality show, Wah Ustad on Doordarshan.

Talking to us, Karan shares his excitement about hosting a one-of-a-kind classical musical reality show. He says, "After YRKKH, I did many things, including music videos and even making my singing debut last year. But hosting is a new avenue for me. We have seen many reality shows, but shashtriya sangeet ko lekar koi show bana nahin hai aaj tak. The reason I am doing this is because it's a classy show, not based on contestants' sob stories. We are focusing on actual singing. " Karan Mehra aka Naitik turns host with Wah Ustad

On the acting front, Karan is known for his ‘good guy’ roles and it all started with Naitik. Interestingly, it came to him without an audition: “The actor who was originally cast to play the role left last minute, so, I just got a call, and things aligned. I never auditioned for it."

But now, the 42-year-old wants to break free from his stereotypical image and explore the negative shade on screen. "I really want to play a negative role, but I haven't yet because of people's perception about me. People find it hard to imagine ki 'karan negative karega'. Thankfully, with OTT, you have a lot of scope to experiment, but on TV aap utna experiment nahin kar paate hain. I know I can do justice to a negative role, because that is how I have been trained as an actor. With music videos, the makers have taken that leap of faith with me, but with acting, it's still to happen," he asserts.

With Wah Ustad, Karan is set to break new ground as a host, and his fans can't wait to see him in this new avatar.