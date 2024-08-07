Karan Mehra wishes Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai co-star Hina Khan ‘speedy recovery’ amid her breast cancer battle

Karan Mehra recently had a reunion with some of his castmates from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (YRKKH), including actors Neha Saroopa Babani, Nidhi Uttam, Sonali Verma, Medha Jambotkar and Ayush Viz. The actor posted pictures, comparing them all from 2011 to now. Ask him about it and he says, “We had been in touch over the phone, but hadn’t met physically for a long time. So, we decided to plan this reunion. The six of us used to go to dinners together and we could do that again after so long.” Karan Mehra wishes Hina Khan a speedy recovery

Mehra says that while they have all moved on from the show, their connection with it still remains. “The show still exists, but the eight years I was a part of it, people still like to revisit that. YRKKH has already created history by being the longest running show and to have laid its foundation makes us all very happy. Rajan (Shahi, producer) sir has been the pillar of it, and we all were joking that ‘hum sabko waapas aana chahiye ek baar’. People still love us for what we did 16 years ago. As actors and entertainers, we keep doing iconic things, but I got to create history at the beginning of my career,” he insists.

The 41-year-old informs that he still gets recognised by his character’s name Naitik in public. “I have been called by many of my characters’ names, but Naitik will always be iconic for me. Even the next generation is going back to watch it, and I have fans in all age groups. Kids as young as eight come up to me and say they know me,” he says.

Karan on Hina Khan's cancer diagnosis

The reunion had Mehra’s castmates except his leading lady, actor Hina Khan, who is currently battling stage 3 breast cancer. Mention her and the actor says he doesn’t want to comment on her personal life, as it is a sensitive topic, but he does wish her well. He says, “I would like to wish her a speedy recovery, which is already visible as she is battling it bravely. So, God bless her.”

‘TV has gone haphazard’

Mehra has been a part of the TV industry for a long time and recently, he wrapped up his show Mehndi Wala Ghar. Having seen the evolution of the small screen over the years, how does he feel when people still tag the medium regressive? “We still have that reach to the masses because in the tier-two and tier-three cities, TV is still the primary source of entertainment. But things have changed, the longetivity of the show is always questioned. The shows can get off air in a few months. Earlier, when we did a show, it would stay on air for at least a year, giving time for the audience to get attached to it. There was always a progression in the stories, but now, it has started getting a bit haphazard. Everything is being tried in a TV show and thus the content is going up and down. We have shown so much over the years that it’s getting repeated now,” he responds.