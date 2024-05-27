Khuda Haafiz actor Aahana Kumra: Lucknow mere jigar ka tukda hai

The scorching heat could not deter actor Aahana S Kumra from going on a food and shopping spree during her recent visit to her hometown, Lucknow. Aahana S Kumra checking out fruits at a stall in Aminabad

Stepping into poet shoes, she goes: “Nawabiyat toh dekho. Lucknow ki khaasiyat toh dekho. Har shayar ke gaane ka yeh mukhda hai, Lucknow yeh sirf sheher nahi mere jigar ka tukda hai.”

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Aahana indulging in some basket chaat in Hazratganj

The Rangbaaz (2018) actor says, “Bahut tafri ki is baar! This time I was not able to go to my school La Mariniere College and Old City heritage area as I’m told Rumi Darwaza is being renovated. Baki sab kuch nipta diya from chaat to kebabs, street food, chikankari shopping and even picking up some books.”

Kumra adds, “I had Sharmaji ki Chai, Jain ki chaat, went to Aminabad where I savoured kebabs at Tundey’s with ulte tawe ke parathe and biryani. It’s a must-have. I also tried road-side fresh fruit which we get in Mumbai, but yeh swaad nahin milta.”

Chaat and Ganjing

Aahana at Hazratganj

“You come to Lucknow and Ganjing aisa toh ho nahin sakta! I went to Royal Cafe wahan chotu bhaiya mile (‘chaat king’ Hardayal Maurya) and I tried his special wala mix. I remember when we used to visit Ganj for shopping then we used to have chaat in the evening and apna dinner bhi wahi ho jata tha! Mumbai mein is matar bhari aalo-tikki chaat ke liye taras jaate hai. But biryani and kebabs se alag hi ishq hai!”

Chikan is a must!

Aahana checking out books

“I did shop in Chowk and in Hazratganj. As I plan to visit Lucknow sabko na jaane kaise pata chal jaata hai and then the demand list. I just buy 1-2 kurtis for myself baaki sab to on-demand hai. We have so many festivals in Mumbai so these dresses are perfect for the occasion. Mera to wardrobe bhara pada hai Chikankari stuff se and in summer I love putting on salwar kameez since childhood – it’s so cool, light and classy!” she says.