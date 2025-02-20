Khushi Kapoor pays Ibrahim Ali Khan for their ‘love arrangement’, reveals Nadaaniyan’s release date to Ms Braganza

Back in 1998, Bollywood heartthrob Shah Rukh Khan won us over when he explained the meaning of love as Rahul Khanna in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Not just Ms Braganza, played by Archana Puran Singh, but the entire country was blown away by his answer: “Pyaar dosti hai.” Well, Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan, who is gearing up for his acting debut, had a similar effect on netizens today when he described what love means in a new promo of his film Nadaaniyan. His answer initially left his co-star Khushi Kapoor concerned. But she was quite delighted by the end. So much so, that she transferred ₹25,000 to his account! Khushi Kapoor and Ibrahim Ali Khan with Ms Braganza

Let us explain! The video begins with Khushi Kapoor and Ibrahim Ali Khan rushing to their seats as their college professor Ms Braganza walks in for class. It honestly seems as if Archana Puran Singh has not aged a day! Before starting her lecture of Romeo and Juliet, she asks the class what they know about love. Khushi aka Pia is confused and dumbfounded on being asked this question. Ibrahim aka Arjun, on the other hand, confidently replies, “Pyaar ek arrangement hai.” This leaves Khushi shocked. But her worry changes into a smile when Ibrahim continues to explain, “Do dilon ke beech, jo bina kuchh soche, bina kuchh samjhe ek doosre ko apni duniya bana lete hain. Kyunki, woh pyaar hi kya jismein thoda sa bachpana naa ho, jismein nadaaniyan naa ho. Okay Ms Braganza?”

How cute are they! Right after this, Khushi picked up her phone. We thought she might text Ibrahim something cute. But it took us by surprise when he received a message stating that Pia had transferred ₹25,000 to him. Khushi then turned around to share that the audience can unravel the mystery behind their arrangement when Nadaaniyan arrives on Netflix, revealing the release date as March 7. In the comment section below, one social media user claimed, “why does he sound so much like ranbir kapoor,” whereas another fan gushed, “Ibrahim gives Rahul in Kuch Kuch Hota hai vibes 😭💖.”

Well, we can’t wait to meet Khushi and Ibrahim as Pia and Arjun next month!