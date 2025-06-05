Leah Remini speaks out AGAIN about Scientology and Tom Cruise: ‘He’s given enormous power’

American actor Leah Remini is once again speaking out about Scientology — and taking direct aim at Tom Cruise and John Travolta. In a new interview with US magazine, the former Scientologist didn’t hold back as she reflected on the Church’s ongoing grip on Hollywood and its most high-profile members. Actor Leah Remini has once again spoken about Tom Cruise and his involvement with Church of Scientology

“They’re being exposed for what they truly believe in and realized, 'We better shut up, or we’re not going to have careers. But that doesn’t mean that they aren’t in agreement with its policies," she was quoted as saying.

Leah, who publicly exited the Church in 2013, has since devoted her time and platform to exposing what she alleges are abusive practices and internal control tactics. “I used to hope a lot of these people would, but now I feel like they need Scientology. I don’t know if they’d make it in the real world,” she added, when asked whether she thinks either actor will ever walk away from the religion.

This isn’t the first time she’s taken issue with Tom. In 2020, leaked footage from an unaired Australian miniseries showed her expressing strong views. “I’ve met many people who worked with Tom. They go, ‘He’s the nicest guy.’ I go, ‘Bulls**t.’ Tom is an awful human being to Scientologists. He’s the example of Scientology. They chose the right guy,” she said.

Leah also alleged that Tom and others were responsible for shutting the project down. She believes the Mission: Impossible star remains the Church’s most influential figure and said he is shielded by its powerful resources. “Can you imagine Tom being in a normal world? Like, without Scientology doing his dirty work for him? No,” she said.

She went on to claim that the actor’s image is tightly managed by the Church, recalling how damaging press and even personal relationships were reportedly controlled behind the scenes. “He’s given enormous power. This is a man who has a multi-million-dollar organization using all its resources to stop a book being written about him,” she said.

According to Leah, her Scientology and the Aftermath cohost Mike Rinder — once a senior Church official — left with thousands of internal documents, including what she says were “hundreds” that detailed Tom’s team shutting down negative coverage. “They used all kinds of resources because they couldn’t risk Tom’s precious eyes seeing that,” she said.

She also spoke about an awkward interaction with actress Laura Prepon, who quietly left Scientology in 2016. “Poor Laura saw me at a party with Chelsea Handler and ran out. It’s a high crime for Scientologists to speak to me. You can’t even be in the same room with me,” Leah recalled.

As for John, who’s long been associated with the Church, Leah believes his public ties to the religion have come at a cost. “I believe it’s hurt Tom and John — and rightfully so. If they ever wanted a real life, to be who they really are, they’d have to leave the organization,” she said.

