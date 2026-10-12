For actor-producer Manasi Parekh, Navratri is a time to “celebrate the divine, feminine energy”, and that includes her nine-year-old daughter, Nirvi Gohil, too. Despite a busy work schedule, Manasi makes it a point to be available during the festival, which she believes brings people together over several nights. “When we were young, it was a very small affair. Like, it was not as extravagant as it has become now,” she recalls.

Manasi Parekh: Nirvi gets to sing in front of 15,000 people during Navratri

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Manasi and her husband, singer Parthiv Gohil, host their own Navratri celebration, bringing together friends, family and members of the entertainment industry. While the couple performs on stage during the event, Nirvi also occasionally joins them. “Nirvi loves the festival just like her mother. She knows all the Garba moves, and even sings on stage with her mum and dad,” the 40-year-old says, adding, “We have our family, friends from the industry coming. It’s like our celebration with the people we love and Nirvi gets to sing in front of 15-20,000 people. So, now it has become very normal for her.”

Being a Gujarati, Manasi begins her Navratri preparations way in advance, especially when it comes to her festive looks. “From which outfits to wear for which day, to what not to wear and what colour scheme to keep, me and my stylist discuss it all way in advance. I don’t follow the colours as per the days, but we give it our own twist,” she shares.

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{{^usCountry}} The celebrations also demand long hours of dancing and performing, which means being mindful of what she eats through the night. “I keep my diet very light because if you are performing and dancing, you can’t eat too much,” she says. Manasi also tries to resist the temptation to eat late at night, even as the festivities continue. “I try not to eat after midnight because that’s one thing which is a big trap. You want to eat after midnight because you are dancing and you are singing and all that.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The celebrations also demand long hours of dancing and performing, which means being mindful of what she eats through the night. “I keep my diet very light because if you are performing and dancing, you can’t eat too much,” she says. Manasi also tries to resist the temptation to eat late at night, even as the festivities continue. “I try not to eat after midnight because that’s one thing which is a big trap. You want to eat after midnight because you are dancing and you are singing and all that.” {{/usCountry}}

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For the actor, festivals have become even more important in today’s hectic lifestyle, offering people a chance to step away from their routines and come together. “You need to celebrate festivals like Navratri. Everything is so beautiful during this time, and with music, dance, colour and costumes, it’s got everything I love,” Manasi ends.

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Box: Aee Hallo ft. Manasi Parekh

What does Navratri mean to you? Celebrating the divine energy, the feminine energy.

Do you follow the Navratri colours for your outfits? I don’t follow the colours. We do our own thing and our preparations start way in advance.

Who plans your Navratri looks? My stylist and me have been sitting and figuring out what to wear and what not to wear. What colour scheme to keep and everything.

Your go-to food during Navratri? I just try to keep my diet very light during Navratri, because if you are performing and dancing, you can’t eat too much. Also, while it’s tempting, I try not to eat after midnight.

What does your Navratri celebration look like? Hosting our friends and family at our celebration.

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