Manoj Bajpayee on the current security threat in Bollywood: It’s concerning

The attack on actor Tiger Shroff last month brought the issue of threat to the security of Bollywood stars back to light. As a result, many Bollywood celebrities upgraded their security details, including actor Amitabh Bachchan, who greeted his fans in his weekly Sunday ritual through a bullet proof glass recently. Actor Manoj Bajpayee calls that visual “concerning”.

Manoj Bajpayee (Photo: Instagram)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Manoj Bajpayee, who was recently seen in Last Man In Tower, has been in the industry when the fear of the underworld governed the fraternity. Ask him if he feels that time is returning and he says, “It will never go back to the same old time. That time, the industry was the target, right now, it’s not this time. The pace and definition of the crime has changed completely. Now, somebody is sitting somewhere else and sending their shooters to attack a target, and that target may even not be the real target.”

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

As per the statement of the accused in Shroff’s shooting incident, their real target was actor Salman Khan, and they even did a recce of the houses of actors Akshay Kumar, Bachchan and Aamir Khan. “From Tiger’s incident, what has come to the fore is that he was not the target, but suddenly became one. The whole conversation was about these other stars who were the real target and now they have to surround themselves with utmost safety,” Bajpayee says.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} However, the actor is hopeful of the measures being taken by the government to ensure the safety of these targeted celebrities. “Yes, it is a matter of concern but one thing I know is that the state government is looking into it with a lot of concern. They are monitoring the situation and taking all the precautions. I just hope that things get better, comfortable and safer for all of us,” he ends. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, the actor is hopeful of the measures being taken by the government to ensure the safety of these targeted celebrities. “Yes, it is a matter of concern but one thing I know is that the state government is looking into it with a lot of concern. They are monitoring the situation and taking all the precautions. I just hope that things get better, comfortable and safer for all of us,” he ends. {{/usCountry}}

Read More