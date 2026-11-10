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Manoj Bajpayee on the current security threat in Bollywood: It’s concerning

Manoj Bajpayee reacts to the recent attack on Tiger Shroff and shares if he feels the fear of the underworld is returning to Bollywood

Published on: Nov 10, 2026, 11:47:42 IST
By Akash Bhatnagar
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The attack on actor Tiger Shroff last month brought the issue of threat to the security of Bollywood stars back to light. As a result, many Bollywood celebrities upgraded their security details, including actor Amitabh Bachchan, who greeted his fans in his weekly Sunday ritual through a bullet proof glass recently. Actor Manoj Bajpayee calls that visual “concerning”.

Manoj Bajpayee (Photo: Instagram)
Manoj Bajpayee (Photo: Instagram)

Manoj Bajpayee, who was recently seen in Last Man In Tower, has been in the industry when the fear of the underworld governed the fraternity. Ask him if he feels that time is returning and he says, “It will never go back to the same old time. That time, the industry was the target, right now, it’s not this time. The pace and definition of the crime has changed completely. Now, somebody is sitting somewhere else and sending their shooters to attack a target, and that target may even not be the real target.”

As per the statement of the accused in Shroff’s shooting incident, their real target was actor Salman Khan, and they even did a recce of the houses of actors Akshay Kumar, Bachchan and Aamir Khan. “From Tiger’s incident, what has come to the fore is that he was not the target, but suddenly became one. The whole conversation was about these other stars who were the real target and now they have to surround themselves with utmost safety,” Bajpayee says.

 
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