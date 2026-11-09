Amitabh Bachchan steps out without bulletproof glass for Sunday darshan, wishes fans ‘Happy Deepavali’

Amitabh has been following the tradition of greeting fans outside Jalsa on Sundays for several years.

Fans also noticed that, unlike his previous Sunday darshan, the actor stepped out without the protective bulletproof enclosure. Also, just like last week, Amitabh's son and actor Abhishek Bachchan was present behind him, keeping an eye on the security arrangements. Film producer Bunty Walia was also seen at the bungalow.

Amitabh Bachchan's Sunday darshan with fans continued on Diwali as the superstar stepped out of his Mumbai bungalow, Jalsa, to greet the crowd gathered outside his home. On Sunday morning, which also marked Diwali, Amitabh came out to meet his fans and wished them a 'Happy Deepavali' over a microphone.

Amitabh Bachchan's second Sunday darshan since bomb threat This was Amitabh's second Sunday darshan since a threatening email allegedly was sent to the office of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Mayor Ritu Tawde mentioned his name alongside those of several other prominent personalities.

The threat had raised security concerns in the city. After the same, Amitabh had appeared to greet fans from behind protective bulletproof glass.

Amitabh Bachchan apologises for delay in replying to Diwali wishes Meanwhile, the veteran actor took to his Tumblr account to share an update about his well-being. He revealed that he has been experiencing discomfort in his hand, which has made it difficult for him to write replies to the Diwali wishes he has received from fans. .

Amitabh wrote, "I have been receiving greetings and gifts from so many well-wishers, and in such abundance that I am now running out of space to keep them. Not storing these gifts properly would amount to disrespecting them. Therefore, to all of you who have been sending gifts as expressions of your affection, I wish to convey my appreciation and acknowledgement. I am also making an effort to respond to each of you personally through letters.”