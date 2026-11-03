Amitabh Bachchan's bulletproof enclosure, Shah Rukh Khan waving to fans from afar at Mannat: New face of celeb fan meets amid threats?
Amitabh Bachchan’s latest Sunday fan darshan took place behind a bulletproof enclosure, following a shooting incident involving Tiger Shroff. Experts weigh in.
For decades, Amitabh Bachchan's Sunday ritual of meeting fans outside his Mumbai home in Juhu has been one of Bollywood's most cherished traditions. But his latest appearance on November I came with an unusual addition: a transparent bulletproof enclosure around the veteran actor as he waved to the crowd, while son, actor Abhishek Bachchan, stood close by, keeping a watchful eye on the surroundings. Shah Rukh Khan too, this year changed his usual spot for waving to and greeting fans. Notably, this time the position was quite far, in the back.
The added security comes in the wake of the firing incident involving actor Tiger Shroff in Mumbai last month, in which gunmen opened fire at his car in Juhu. Tiger has since had bulletproof protection installed on his car's windshield. Actor Salman Khan, meanwhile, had bulletproof glass fitted on the balcony of his Galaxy Apartments residence in Mumbai's Bandra in January last year, from where he traditionally waves to fans on Eid and his birthday. He had also imported a bulletproof car in 2024 amid threats to his life.
Actor Ronit Roy, who runs a celebrity and private security agency, believes such a measure is a basic protocol for “a legendary star like Mr Bachchan. It should have been done much earlier. The moment stars step out of their homes, the risk and threat factor shoots up. Precautions are necessary.”
Yusuf Ibrahim, who has worked as a security consultant to celebs like Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan, adds, “With the way things are right now, prevention is better than cure. But I believe this is a temporary phase, this won't be permanent. The law will do whatever needs to be done, and those responsible (for the tension) will be brought to justice.”
Advertising guru Prahlad Kakkar, meanwhile, views the development as "unfortunate". He says. “It’s unfortunate that the criminal elements in our society have managed to create such paranoia among stars that the most important interaction they have, with their fans and supporters, is now happening with restrictions. Going forward, unless we do something about it, I don’t see this changing. The threat is not just national but international, and it is becoming a complex problem.”
Recalling how stars would once make time for fans on film sets, he adds that this accessibility is still prevalent in the South, unlike Bollywood, where “the star system has become cast in stone”.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRishabh Suri
Rishabh Suri is an Assistant Editor, film critic, and professional overthinker of plot points. He writes for HT City, keeping pace with an industry where news cycles expire long before the popcorn gets cold. He completed his graduation in English Honours from Kirori Mal College, followed by a Master’s degree in English Literature-effectively training his brain to over-analyse classic texts before applying those exact same skills to 3-hour Bollywood blockbusters. He got into the profession when he had barely graduated from college and has been at HT ever since. At HT, Rishabh reviews films with a simple rule: skip the dense academic jargon and get straight to the point. Beyond reviews, as Assistant Editor, he helps navigate the broader circus of showbiz, tracking everything from OTT shifts to sudden box office panics. In a beat driven by loud PR machinery and carefully scripted answers, Rishabh prefers cutting through the noise to focus on how stories get made and why trends shift. When he isn’t writing against a deadline, he is usually sitting in a dark theater, compulsively memorising dialogues. For Rishabh, analysing movies isn't just a day job- it’s a habit he couldn't turn off even if he tried.Read More