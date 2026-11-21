Manoj Bajpayee was recently seen in the movie Last Man In Tower, which shows him as a man standing against the redevelopment of his building in Mumbai, even though everyone is opposing him, including his society people. The actor feels it’s a reflection of the real world.

Manoj Bajpayee (Photo: Instagram)

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“Everybody is there for their own need and necessity. Everyone is good with each other till they are on the same page. Every time there is a disagreement, you see the fights, they are very dirty. There is so much jealousy and competition that you doubt if it is a family or if the people think good for each other,” he says.

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Ask Manoj Bajpayee if the situation is the same within the Hindi film industry too, and he agrees. “When somebody is in trouble, nobody raises a voice, nobody wishes anybody. This has been the way of the industry post ’60s. This is the way we have been sliding down and slowly, we are fragmenting. We have our own set of friends and people that we hang out with and anybody coming from outside is looked at with suspicion and doubt or as competition.” he says.

Check out the entire chat with Manoj Bajpayee here:

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{{^usCountry}} The actor adds, “There is no such building or an area that is like a film industry. There are offices all around, audition or workshop places all around, but no such sense of fraternity that I can see emotionally or professionally. There are many production houses, but they are not thinking about others but selfishly looking out for themselves.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The actor adds, “There is no such building or an area that is like a film industry. There are offices all around, audition or workshop places all around, but no such sense of fraternity that I can see emotionally or professionally. There are many production houses, but they are not thinking about others but selfishly looking out for themselves.” {{/usCountry}}

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Bajpayee feels the treatment of independent cinema by the mainstream industry is very aloofing. “An independent filmmaker is not even considered a filmmaker by the mainstream industry. They are not considered worth looking at. You will see many people scoffing at them. Many of the indie filmmakers are completely in disagreement with the mainstream. I think both of them are at fault, both the worlds are not welcoming to the other. One thinks the other is too indulgent, the other thinks the first is too commercial. There is no meeting ground. A gap has always been there, but now it is quite wide.”