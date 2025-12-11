Dhurandhar's success set to bring ‘a big paradigm shift’ in the Hindi film industry, says Madhur Bhandarkar

Aditya Dhar's sophomore feature Dhurandhar is on an unstoppable run at the box office. The spy thriller, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead, has already crossed the ₹270 crore mark at the worldwide box office within its first week of release. Viewers have also shared their glowing reactions to the film, and the positive word of mouth has ensured that the film has not slowed down even on weekdays. Now, National Award-winning filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar has shared his opinion on the film, arguing that the film is set to bring about a ‘paradigm shift’ in the film industry. Dhurandhar sees Ranveer Singh in the lead role.

‘This one film is set to redefine the dynamics of Hindi cinema’

Taking to his X account on Thursday, Madhur wrote, “Post Dhurandhar’s super success, there will be a big paradigm shift in the Mumbai film industry, driven by strong content, diverse casting, and production houses backing scripts that resonate with audiences on a large scale. This one film is set to redefine the dynamics of Hindi cinema & shift how stories, talent, and conviction come together.”

Madhur's review of Dhurandhar

The filmmaker had earlier shared his review of the film on X, and said, “Watched #Dhurandhar, and what an explosive, thrilling ride it was! It’s a tense, gripping spy thriller that had me on the edge of my seat from start to finish. After a long time in a film, all the actors looked like the characters they portrayed, bringing realism and authenticity to their roles.”

He praised the cast, and said, “Ranveer Singh is feral, electrifying, and brilliant as Hamza. Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Madhavan, and actress Sara Arjun are just brilliant as well. Rakesh Bedi was a revelation for me; I never imagined him as a menacing politician. But Akshaye Khanna, OMG totally steals the show as the menacing, formidable crime lord; pure masterclass acting! Hats off to filmmaker @AdityaDharFilms for making this ambitious film with so much passion & depth. Big congratulations to the entire team.”

Dhurandhar is a spy thriller set in Pakistan, in which Ranveer plays an Indian spy infiltrating the terror networks based in Lyari. It also stars Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan in pivotal roles. The second part of the film is set to release in theatres next year, on March 19.