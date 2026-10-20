Meet Devi Padukone Singh, Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone's second daughter

Actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have announced the name of their newborn daughter! The couple, in a new Instagram post, shared a happy family photograph featuring them and their elder daughter, Dua Padukone Singh.

Ranveer, Deepika, Dua with Devi

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The announcement comes a month after the couple welcomed their second daughter on September 19. They had announced the newborn's arrival through a joint social media post featuring the baby's footprint, accompanied by the words, "Welcome baby girl!" The post was signed off by Dua, Deepika and Ranveer. And now, they have shared her name: Devi Padukone Singh. Check it out:

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{{^usCountry}} Deepika and Ranveer welcomed their first child, Dua, on September 8, 2024. They revealed her name, Dua Padukone Singh, a few months after her birth, sharing a photo of their daughter on social media during the Diwali festive period. The couple had largely kept Dua away from the public eye before introducing her to their fans. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Deepika and Ranveer welcomed their first child, Dua, on September 8, 2024. They revealed her name, Dua Padukone Singh, a few months after her birth, sharing a photo of their daughter on social media during the Diwali festive period. The couple had largely kept Dua away from the public eye before introducing her to their fans. {{/usCountry}}

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The actors, who married in November 2018, have been a hit pair on screen. Their films together include Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat.