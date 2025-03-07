Millie Bobby Brown reveals her REAL name, says she tweaked it for 'sh*ts and giggles'

Seems like it. Millie Bobby Brown has been out and about promoting her next release, The Electric State. Between film promotions and finding the time to call out trolls cracking puns on her fresh blonde plus their everlasting disagreement with how the former child actor has grown up and into herself in the public eye, Mills surely has quite the packed schedule. Millie Bobby Brown is actually a stage name...well, almost(Photos: Instagram/milliebobbybrown)

But that doesn't really deter her from dropping a bomb to pleasantly (or not?) amuse her fans! Drumrolls please, because that is how big the news is. Millie Bobby Brown...is actually a stage name. Now this isn't as dramatic as it sounds, as she is still Millie, both professionally and personally; what's been revealed by her to be different is actually her middle name, which unlike most middle names is very much part of how she is addressed publicly. Millie Bobby Brown was actually born Millie BONNIE Brown. And it makes complete sense because she is 100 percent a Bonnie!

The never-heard-before tid bit was casually dropped by her during a sit down interaction with Buzzfeed UK. By her side, was co-stat Chris Pratt who looked truly gobsmacked, just as we were when we heard it. He even tried to confirm if her full name then, was 'Millie Bobby Bonnie Brown' to which Mills completely scrapped the 'Bobby' bit as something she just came up with. Still baffled, when he asked her why, Mills just shrugged her shoulders and smirked said "for sh*ts and giggles". Chris just looked up and said, "oh sh*t!" and we don't think there could have been a more appropriate reaction.

Now here's another little trivia for you. Millie and husband Jake Bongiovi tied the knot back in May of 2024. Millie has actually taken up Jake's last name which then makes her full name, Millie Bonnie Brown Bongiovi. Now THAT, definitely has an 80s chic groupie ring to it.

Do you too have your jaw on the floor right now, like Chris Pratt?