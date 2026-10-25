Mirzapur actor Shweta Tripathi: I have lived in different cities par hoon main Uttar Pradesh ki beti!

Actor Shweta Tripathi was born in New Delhi, but she considers herself a UPite as her mother hails from Lucknow and her father from Ram Madarpur village in Sandila, Hardoi. Professionally, too, she has done multiple projects here, another reason for her to fall in love with the city

Shweta Tripathi on her visit to Lucknow (Photo: Danish Sayed)

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On her recent visit to the state capital, the Mirzapur: The Movie actor says, “My father was also a teacher in Lucknow before he became an IAS officer. With him, I have travelled a lot, but hoon main UP ki beti. Professionally also, Lucknow humko bula hi leta hai!”

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Nostalgic trip

{{^usCountry}} Her recent visit to Lucknow took her on a nostalgic journey down memory lane. “I have so many memories of Lucknow that every trip brings a lot of nostalgia. My nana used to give me ₹5 and it had so much value then, and a lot of love with it. I remember enjoying my favourite Goldspot soft drink and going on a food outing to Rovers along with a ride on a scooty to Hazratganj. We used to look forward to relishing chaat and kebabs, as I am a big foodie,” she says. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Her recent visit to Lucknow took her on a nostalgic journey down memory lane. “I have so many memories of Lucknow that every trip brings a lot of nostalgia. My nana used to give me ₹5 and it had so much value then, and a lot of love with it. I remember enjoying my favourite Goldspot soft drink and going on a food outing to Rovers along with a ride on a scooty to Hazratganj. We used to look forward to relishing chaat and kebabs, as I am a big foodie,” she says. {{/usCountry}}

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Shweta Tripathi savouring makkhan malai in Chowk locality

Tripathi adds, “During my vacations, we witnessed extreme temperatures as if it were summer, then we had to brave loo (heat waves) and chilling cold in winters. I remember celebrating Dussehra in Lucknow, and it was not just a general outing. We used to be in festive dress for the occasion, go to the Dussehra mela ground and then have a family dinner.”

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During her recent trip, Tripathi wandered through the winding lanes of the Old City, and says she was “captivated by its heritage homes and grand havelis

Chikankari and Ali Fazal connect!

A self-confessed fashion buff, Tripathi says she loves shopping here. “My wardrobe has so many chikankari dresses which I keep wearing very often. And I know it will keep calling me back. Kuch shehron se aapka rishta juda hota hai and I don’t know what the reasoning and explanation is! Also, my special connection is due to my co-star and colleague Ali (Fazal, actor). The way he treats and hosts you with love is very special.

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Karmabhoomi too!

Work wise, she has done a lot of shoots here. "Professionally also Lucknow humko bula hi leta hai! I have shot different seasons of Mirzapur here, Raat Akeli Hai (2020), Kanjoos Makkhichoos (2023), and I have been brand ambassador to the UP Warriorz T20 Cricket team for Women's Premier Cricket. Besides shooting and cricket, I keep coming for promotions, panel discussions and appearances too. I am very regular here."

‘Old city charm wows’

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During her last trip, she explored the serpentine alleys of the Old City and was so amazed to witness the old houses and havelis. “The way colours have been used, those antique doors, old brick walls, the idols placed at the entrance – it is truly a treat to the eyes. It’s very important to know about our history, and it can be about anything! We need to preserve our heritage and culture, and Lucknow has done well on this front.”

She adds, "I visited the Amir-ud-daula Library and there I saw a piece of literature which is thousands of years old. As a student of life, we should keep grasping every possible knowledge and at some part of life it does come handy," she says on a signing-off note."

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