Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning proves why only Tom Cruise can save both the world and theatrical movies

The Mission: Impossible saga began in 1996 with a simple concept: your mission, should you choose to accept it. Nearly three decades later, the franchise is possibly concluding with Final Reckoning, which if true, will be the climactic eighth entry that brings Ethan Hunt aKa Tom Cruise’s journey full circle. The film doubles down on everything audiences have come to expect—death-defying stunts, covert missions, and global threats. It also serves as a pointed reminder of the irreplaceable thrill of practical effects and old-school cinematic storytelling in the age of digital dominance. Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt

As a direct follow-up to 2023’s Dead Reckoning Part One, this film picks up with Ethan in possession of one half of a cruciform key—an analog device that could either unlock or destroy a rogue artificial intelligence known as The Entity. With digital systems compromised, misinformation rampant, and world powers on edge, the stakes are higher than ever. Ethan, along with his loyal team—Luther (Ving Rhames), Benji (Simon Pegg), and newcomer Grace (Hayley Atwell)—must locate the other half of the key, which lies within the wreckage of a Russian submarine called the Sevastopol. What follows is a globe-trotting race against time, marked by shifting alliances, secret agendas, and a digital adversary with no face.

The good

Final Reckoning wastes no time in reminding audiences why this franchise has remained so iconic. Tom Cruise is once again at the center, delivering jaw-dropping stunts with relentless commitment. From high-speed chases to mid-air showdowns to under water stunts, the film delivers spectacle with a tangible, visceral impact. Director Christopher McQuarrie, returning for his fourth installment, ensures the action is grounded and cohesive, even as the stakes spiral toward the fantastical.

There’s also a satisfying sense of legacy woven throughout. The film nods to earlier missions, subtly echoing iconic moments from the series while avoiding full-blown nostalgia traps. The threat of The Entity—a powerful AI manipulating global systems—feels timely and unsettling. And in a digital world where CGI often reigns supreme, the film’s practical effects and real locations are a refreshing return to form.

The bad

However, the film isn’t without its faults. The opening act, while ambitious, is weighed down by dense exposition. Dialogue-heavy scenes attempt to untangle the complex lore of The Entity, but often feel more like briefings than conversations. The script leans heavily on tech jargon and abstract threats, which can be difficult to emotionally invest in.

Another drawback is the film’s consistently serious tone. Past entries balanced tension with humor, often using Benji and Ethan’s dynamic to inject levity. This time, the laughs are sparse, replaced by a more somber, end-of-the-world urgency that can feel overwhelming. The lack of a physical villain also weakens the emotional payoff.

The verdict

Despite its narrative hiccups, Mission: Impossible – Final Reckoning sticks the landing where it matters most: action and ambition. It may not be the franchise’s most polished script, but it’s possibly a thunderous and heartfelt goodbye to one of modern cinema’s greatest action heroes. If this is Ethan Hunt’s last mission, it’s one worth accepting.