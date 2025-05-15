Tom Cruise tears up as Mission Impossible The Final Reckoning gets a 5-minute standing ovation at Cannes 2025. Watch

Actor Tom Cruise brought the house down at the Cannes Film Festival with a showstopping premiere of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, earning a thunderous five-minute standing ovation. The reception moved Tom, making him emotional as he basked in the applause. Also read: Tom Cruise addresses dangerous Mission: Impossible stunts, says he's ‘never’ feared ‘the unknown’ Tom Cruise with Angela Bassett and Pom Klementieff at the red carpet before the screening of the film Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning at the 78th Cannes Film Festival. (REUTERS/Benoit Tessier)(REUTERS)

Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible wows Cannes

On Wednesday, the actor joined the whole team for the film's premiere at the festival. Following the screening, the 62-year-old received a five-minute ovation inside the Grand Théâtre Lumière.

Several videos on social media show Tom walking down the aisle to thunderous applause from the audience. He was joined by director Christopher McQuarrie as well as fellow cast members Hayley Atwell, Simon Pegg, Hannah Waddingham, Angela Bassett, Esai Morales, Pom Klementieff and Greg Tarzan Davis.

Another video shows Tom thanking the audience, saying he was "very grateful" to be a part of the franchise, which he has fronted for three decades. The actor also thanked Christopher, who has directed four Mission: Impossible films.

"Every step of the way, what you've done, how you've expanded it, how you just went beyond our expectations," Tom said.

As the audience erupted into applause, Tom was visibly moved, clutching his heart and nodding in gratitude. He and director Christopher shared heartfelt moments, kissing and thanking special guests Zoe Saldaña and Marco Perego-Saldaña. The camera then swept across the star-studded cast, capturing emotional moments with Simon Pegg, Angela Bassett, and Hayley Atwell.

According to Variety, the Cannes premiere was a grand event, with a 40-piece orchestra welcoming guests into the theatre with the franchise’s iconic theme before the screening.

About the film

Tom Cruise is reprising his iconic role as Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning, with Christopher McQuarrie returning to direct. Christopher has directed every movie in the series since Rogue Nation. Mission: Impossible 7 and 8 were initially shot as Dead Reckoning—Part One and Two, but after the seventh film, it was retitled.

Apart from Tom, the film stars Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby, Pom Klemetieff, Shea Whigham, Angela Bassett, Esai Morales, Henry Czerny, Holt McCallany, Nick Offerman and Greg Tarzan Davis. Presented by Paramount Pictures and Skydance, the film will be released in Indian cinemas on May 17 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.