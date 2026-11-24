The International Emmy Awards ceremony, which took place yesterday at the New York Hilton Midtown in New York City, celebrated the best in global television, drawing talent and audiences from across the world. India saw a significant presence this year, with various creative projects and artists representing the nation on the prestigious global stage, highlighting the country's growing influence in international storytelling.Even as fans and critics rooted for Real Kashmir Football Club to clinch a spot at the International Emmys, actor Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub says the team is taking the miss in stride, viewing the global attention itself as a major win.

Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, (inset) team of the Real Kashmir Football Club more less

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

​When asked whether missing out at the International Emmys felt disappointing or if he had already moved on, Ayyub says, "No, I don't think anyone is feeling sad. I think even getting this kind of recognition, this kind of nomination is also a great thing. And the kind of company we were in, I think it was a big win already. And it felt good just to represent India at such a platform and getting so much love there. There were so many people even from jury who has seen the show and they just love Real Kashmir Football Club and yeah I think that is more than enough I think yeah that that is actually satisfactory for all of us."

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

{{^usCountry}} ​Probed on how much international award nominations really matter when a performance already receives immense love from audiences at home, the actor explains, "Honestly I think the nomination matters because people have started watching Real Kashmir Football Club again and there were so many people from Greece, from Spain, from Argentina, from so many countries and they were asking us that where can we watch this show because even the trailer or the small reel that they were showing, people loved that." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ​Probed on how much international award nominations really matter when a performance already receives immense love from audiences at home, the actor explains, "Honestly I think the nomination matters because people have started watching Real Kashmir Football Club again and there were so many people from Greece, from Spain, from Argentina, from so many countries and they were asking us that where can we watch this show because even the trailer or the small reel that they were showing, people loved that." {{/usCountry}}

Read More

​He further notes that international recognition helps carry the story to a wider audience, adding, "It is a very important story about India but it is not just about India, it is about hope. And I think everyone around the world needs hope right now. But yeah, I think the love that we got for the performance. Nothing can beat that. No nomination, no award, nothing can pass that. I think that was the most beautiful thing for all of us."

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}