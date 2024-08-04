Neha Bhasin reveals she is battling PMDD, OCPD, says she knew 'something was off'

Singer Neha Bhasin in a long social media post has opened up about suffering from Premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD) and Obsessive Compulsive Personality Disorder. She also wrote that doctor has diagnosed her with Fibromyalgia and while the diagnosis came two years back, she knew from a long time that she was not in the healthiest state of being. Neha Bhasin took to social media to share her health battles.

Bhasin started her post on Instagram by writing, “I want to say a lot but I really don't know where to even begin or how to consolidate the helpless hell I am experiencing. After Years of knowing something is off. Finally with more awareness medically today comes the Diagnosis ( on paper since 2 years, I have known since I was 20 ) which helps get the right treatments for the mental and hormonal illnesses and with all of this comes major realization and then THE acceptance that At least for now my nervous system feels broken..”

The singer described her symptoms as fatigue, body pains, mental pain, anxiety, monthly depression, past traumas, fixing unhealthy relationship with food and body, sleep hygiene, back to therapy.

The 41-year-old also wrote how she has been finding comfort in yoga, journaling and other possible direction and healing but her health battles often catch up to her.

"My monthly PMDD still finds a way to throw me in an old dark hole or dig many new ones. Is this my failure? Asks my OCPD.. Flares up what my DR calls Fibromylgia which now I am finally ACCEPTING too.. I have worked out. Danced, performed through pain for years thinking am just tight so stretch more. Mt therapist says for sometime do NOTHING. REST," Bhasin wrote.

While she further explained her state of mind, she ended the note by saying that she is "in a lot of pain".

The singer's post invited comforting comments from several well wishers including Sushant Divgikr, Shardul Pandit and others.