 Neha Bhasin on her weight loss: I was fasting for almost 17-18 hours
Neha Bhasin on her weight loss: I was fasting for almost 17-18 hours

ByNavya Kharbanda
Mar 19, 2024 04:23 PM IST

Neha Bhasin talks about her weight loss journey with 4-5 hours of dancing and intermittent fasting.

Singer Neha Bhasin has always been dedicated towards fitness but its her dancing and intermittent fasting that has helped her even more to shed a few inches. "I have always been focused on my fitness. The inch loss eventually happened because I was preparing for the video of my upcoming song, so there was 4-5 hours of dancing with a schedule of strict intermittent fasting. I workout quite regularly but probably that preparation gave it an extra push," she shares.

"The weight loss is very less, hardly 2-3 kgs here and there, nothing drastic on the weighing scale, but more physical change because of fat loss. Whenever I start dancing a lot, there's always a drastic change. It's the best cardio that one can ever do. I'm in the best shape when I'm regularly doing concerts and shows also," the 41-year-old tells us, highlighting that dancing is the best cardio for shedding weight.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Bhasin also states that she was following on intermittent fasting and eating only healthy foods. "I have been gluten and dairy free for many years, predominantly home food. There's not a lot of sugar intake, mostly just fruits. But at that time during the practice, I was on intermittent so I was fasting for almost 17-18 hours. I don't do that always, but I prefer not eating anything after sunset. I was eating small meals through the day, that too nuts, coconut water, tofu, chana, etc," says the Kut Kut Bajra singer.

Sharing deets about her upcoming song which eventually helped her in the journey, Bhasin says, "I have just recorded my own single so I will be releasing a song by next month. It is something that I have never done before. It's going to be a banger, it's not Punjabi folk, I am doing a Hindi original after a long time. It's a hip hop dance track!"

"I've been doing Punjabi music for quite sometime, it was not intentional to do Hindi now, but when the writer wrote it, it sounded great so I thought why not? I am very whimsical in that sense. Bahut time se mauka nahi laga tha Hindi single karne ka bas, I am happy to do that after a while," she ends.

Neha Bhasin on her weight loss: I was fasting for almost 17-18 hours
