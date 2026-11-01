Nitish Sharma on playing Shatrughan: Bringing Ayodhya’s unsung prince to life was magical

For actor Nitish Sharma, landing the role of Shatrughan in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana Rise Of A Legend felt like ‘pure destiny.’ Moving from the stage to one of cinema’s biggest epics, Nitish says, “Bringing Ayodhya’s unsung prince to life was magical for me.”

Nitish Sharma on playing Shatrughan

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Recalling how he landed the role, Nitish shares, “I was reading the Ramcharitmanas, specifically the Bharat Milap scene, when I received a call from Mukesh Chhabra’s office. They wanted to test me for Lakshman in Nitesh Tiwari sir’s pilot film.” During the pilot test, Tiwari asked him to perform as Lord Ram instead. “He liked my performance and mentioned finding something for me in the main film. Six months later, I was shortlisted for Shatrughan.”

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For Nitish, the timing was purely destined, “Being immersed in the Ramcharitmanas the exact moment that call came is a coincidence I’ll always cherish. Growing up with this epic, being chosen for it is deeply humbling.”

“Earlier I had faced a major setback,” says Nitish as he was dropped from another project. “Being dropped was heartbreaking, but my mother encouraged me to read the Ramcharitmanas for peace,” he recalls and adds, “Getting Ramayana right after losing a role taught me that rejection is often just redirection. God’s plan is always greater than ours.”

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{{^usCountry}} Playing Shatrughan the “destroyer of enemies” for him meant exploring a character often overshadowed by his brothers. “Shatrughan is fascinating because while less discussed, his contribution is vital. When Ram and Lakshman go into exile and Bharat declines the throne, Shatrughan steps up to govern Ayodhya without seeking the spotlight. Nitesh sir’s main guidance was to remain truthful to the scene. Ultimately, you have to respond honestly to the circumstances. There is tremendous strength in a character who carries immense responsibility quietly.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Playing Shatrughan the “destroyer of enemies” for him meant exploring a character often overshadowed by his brothers. “Shatrughan is fascinating because while less discussed, his contribution is vital. When Ram and Lakshman go into exile and Bharat declines the throne, Shatrughan steps up to govern Ayodhya without seeking the spotlight. Nitesh sir’s main guidance was to remain truthful to the scene. Ultimately, you have to respond honestly to the circumstances. There is tremendous strength in a character who carries immense responsibility quietly.” {{/usCountry}}

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Embodying an ancient warrior prince also required specific physical and vocal preparation. “My theatre background gave me a strong foundation in Hindi, diction, and discipline,” Nitish explains. Physical conditioning focused on authenticity over modern fitness standards. “We didn’t want these characters to look like modern gym-goers. They were ancient warriors, so our training developed warrior strength and presence rather than a gym aesthetic, making Shatrughan’s physicality feel organic to his era.”

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On working under Tiwari, he says, “Nitesh sir is a master storyteller with immense clarity. His directive was simple: be truthful to the scene. Instead of over-complicating performance, you stay present at the moment. He tells grand stories while keeping core human emotions front and center.”

The emotional anchor of the film relies on the bond between the four brothers, which Nitish says developed naturally with co-stars Ranbir Kapoor (Lord Ram), Ravie Dubey (Lakshman), and Adinath Kothare (Bharata). “As the youngest off-screen too, the dynamic formed organically. Ranbir is remarkably humble and supportive, giving you space to find your rhythm as an actor. Ravie bhai has been incredibly affectionate since our first screen test and remains in touch, while Adinath constantly checked in to make sure I was comfortable. That genuine off-screen camaraderie made our bond on camera feel entirely authentic.”

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Handling high-tech VFX and green screens proved seamless thanks to his roots in theatre. “Performing in nearly 500 stage shows taught me that imagination is an actor’s core tool. In theatre, you build an entire world with minimal props. Working with an Oscar-winning VFX team helped us visualize the scale, but whether on a physical set or in front of a green screen, the emotional truth of the scene remains identical.”

Transitioning from stage, commercials, and series like Pyaar Paisa Profit and now looking beyond Ramayana, Nitish is preparing to step into a main lead role. “I have an untitled film releasing next February where I play the lead. It’s a special story deeply rooted in our culture. After spending nearly a decade building my craft, I’m excited to take on greater responsibilities as a performer.”

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