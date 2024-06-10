Not just a musician and actor, Raghu Dixit to turn director soon

Musician Raghu Dixit will soon add another feather to his hat, that of a director. Talking to us exclusively, he says, “During the pandemic, I wrote six stories that can be made into feature films. They were just ideas but I have managed to flesh them out and turn them into film scripts. I showed them to some friends and colleagues from the industry, who have also helped me through the process.” Raghu Dixit is currently directing music videos for his upcoming album, Shakkar(Photo: Instagram/theraghudixitproject)

He is currently looking for collaborators who can take his stories and turned them into films. The Raghu Dixit Project frontman says, “While the stories are written in English, I need writers to translate them so I can begin the filmmaking process. One script is being penned in Hindi, while the others can be made either in Marathi, Telugu or Kannada.” Sharing the range of genres that he has tapped into for his stories, the 49-year-old adds, “One script is about a poet from Karnataka and another is a thriller. I have also written an emotional story about [a relationship between] a dad and his daughter, while the fourth is a murder mystery. I even wrote a coming-of-age story about a juvenile prisoner. They’re all very different from each other.”

For the Baang (2023) actor, the feature films are something he is looking forward to in the distant future. However, the singer-turned-actor has already started testing the directorial waters with his next album. “I have already shot three music videos for my new album, Shakkar, and I plan on shooting videos for all eight songs. They will be releasing every month, if things go to plan. For every video, I am also writing the screenplay and directing them, too,” he says.

Ask how he is financing his musical ventures and Dixit has no qualms when he reveals, “I’m playing as many shows as I can to gather the funds I need to produce these videos as I am not taking any sponsorships for this project. I want to keep my creative integrity intact. This is also my way of preparing for directing the feature films in the future.”